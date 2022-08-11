washcamp-11-web.jpg

The past Friday, Aug. 5, was the end of camp at CCLC, and it went out with a big blast. Big Country Amusements entertained CCLC us again this year during their Last Blast of Summertime. There were train rides, giant water slides, games, food and an all around great time!

 Photo by Lisa Pendleton

CCLC Summer Camp Blast

Child Care Learning Center School Age Summer campers, ages 5 through 12, enjoyed several exciting field trips this summer. Beginning in June, there were four groups of campers led by Elvira Yanez, Michelle Almond, Renee Espinola, Maggie Riley, Kaylee Hitt, Shelby Corbin, Kaitlynn Hitt, Ryan Williams, and supported by several other members of the staff.

wash-adams-2-web.jpg

Kevin H. Adams, the Gallery's resident artist, unveils new paintings from Virginia and his travels. Featured here is "Ford Tractor" (24x24).

