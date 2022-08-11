CCLC Summer Camp Blast
Child Care Learning Center School Age Summer campers, ages 5 through 12, enjoyed several exciting field trips this summer. Beginning in June, there were four groups of campers led by Elvira Yanez, Michelle Almond, Renee Espinola, Maggie Riley, Kaylee Hitt, Shelby Corbin, Kaitlynn Hitt, Ryan Williams, and supported by several other members of the staff.
The teachers planned an exciting and fulfilling summer traveling to many interesting places in our area. Some of which were camping at Virginia Beach; swimming in area public pools; and visiting water parks, local rivers, museums, bakeries, battlefields, the Rappahannock County Park, and the library. Campers also hiked near Skyline Drive and canoed in the Shenandoah River. CCLC campers had a wonderful time this year and are already planning to return next year, said Lisa Pendleton.
This past Friday, Aug. 5, was the end of camp, and it went out with a big blast. Big Country Amusements entertained CCLC us again this year during their Last Blast of summertime. There were train rides, giant water slides, games, food and an all around great time!
CCLC would like to thank everyone so much to the school age summer camp families who brought food that starts with the first letter of their family name. CCLC board members Greg and Amo Merritt helped to serve food and helped to keep spirits up even when the storm came over the mountain. The day was finished out with an ice cream truck generously donated by the PATH foundation.
My grandson, Roman Clatterbuck attended the camp and he really enjoyed it so much that when his daddy or myself would pick him up, he did not want to leave. He enjoyed playing in the dirt and finding bugs. He had so much fun.
Gallery show
Gay Street Gallery’s newest exhibition opens Saturday, Aug. 20, with a reception with artists from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Beverages and refreshments will be served.
Featured at the Washington gallery will be paintings by Ruthie Windsor-Mann, who now lives and keeps her studio just outside Little Washington, is a juried member of several artists societies around the U.S., and she has traveled and painted landscapes around the world professionally since 1970. Acclaimed by critics for her technique and use of light and color, this series of paintings focuses on the world outdoors, including landscapes of Rappahannock County and the Blue Ridge Mountains. This is Ruthie's third show at Gay Street Gallery; Jason Goldman's elegant, turned-wood vessels, furniture and objet d'art are a product of his own personal journey into woodworking through understanding and learning about trees. Based in Rappahannock County, and working from found wood from ditches, friends' firewood stashes, ethically harvested exotics, and other reclaimed materials, Jason makes visible the designs, colors and textures hidden inside the wood. This is Jason's first show at Gay Street Gallery.
Kevin H. Adams, the Gallery's resident artist, will unveil new paintings from Virginia and his travels. Featured here is "Ford Tractor" (24x24). Kevin is a member of New York City's Salmagundi Club, the oldest association of artists in the U.S., and also of The Provincetown Art Association and Museum. His work is regularly on display in both venues. His focus when capturing the landscapes he witnesses is on the light and its impact on color as we see it.
If you can't join us for the reception, please note that this exhibition continues through Oct. 11. Be sure to mark it on your calendar so you don't miss it!
Spirit lives on
The community was saddened to hear that Brenda Elizabeth Atkins Sacco, 63 of Luray, passed away Monday, July 25, at Fauquier Hospital. She grew up here and attended school in Rappahannock County.
Brenda worked for Aileen Company in Flint Hill, for 17 years and then at Walmart for another 17 years. I came to know her working at Aileen Company.
She was such a wonderful person, one of a kind. Brenda would make you laugh, always had a smile on her face. I never knew her to hold a grudge against anyone. So full of positivity and kindness. She was a good friend. She was a special person.
Brenda was admired by everyone who knew her and will be hugely missed dearly.
Her spirit will live on in Rappahannock County. A graveside service was held on Sunday, July 31, at Sperryville Cemetery.Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper served the family.
Country Boy Walked Miles to Enlist
The following is an excerpt of “On the Morning Side of the Blue Ridge: A Glimpse of Rappahannock County’s Past” by Daphne Hutchinson and Theresa Reynolds.
Luther Warfield Brown was just 15 years old when he set out walking from Sperryville to Richmond, determined to offer his services to his country in the Spanish-American War of 1898.
According to his daughter, Sperryville postmaster Aileen Johnson, Brown wanted to enlist in the 3rd Virginia Volunteer Infantry’s Company B. Because of his youth, the young man was sent back home to get permission from his family. “He used to say that he wore out a pair of shoes that were thin to start with on that walk,” Mrs. Johnson recalled.
With the approval of his folks, Luther Brown joined 22 other Rappahannock men in the Volunteers. Captain Thomas E. Grimsley, leader of the company, took a fatherly interest in the boy and kept him busy running relatively safe errands as an unofficial orderly. “That’s all I can remember my father saying about the war,” Mrs. Johnson reported. “He wasn’t in more than a year. He couldn’t have been much older than 16 when he got out.”
Luther’s brother, James E. Brown also served in the Spanish-American War with the Volunteers. Another set of siblings, Thomas W. Estes and Benjamin F. Estes, both uncles of Charles Estes an great-uncles of Piedmont District Supervisor Charles E. Estes, enlisted from the Sperryville area, Mrs. Johnson noted. Roscoe Bruce, father of county dog warden Jack Bruce, was another volunteer, she added.
All of Rappahannock’s veterans, all of Virginia’s survivors, of that 1898 conflict are now dead but the widow of Spanish-American soldier William Jefferson still resides in the village of Sperryville across the street from the post office. “To my knowledge, Mary Jefferson is the only widow of that was living in the entire State of Virginia,” Mrs. Johnson concluded.
Have a wonderful week everyone.