Summer is winding down……
I always think that summer is finally winding down, farmers getting their last cut of hay, Halloween displays are already in some of the stores! Last week was a harbinger of fall, if not a teaser, with the blue sky and white fluffy sheep clouds in the sky and cool temperatures early in the mornings. For some people I am sure that summer has just started for them, but for me I always think of fall just around the corner when I see Roger Jenkins’ stand open in Sperryville. I’m sure there will be some more hot days in the forecast, for example this week. Overall, I am ready to switch gears here to welcome the autumn weather, shorter days and cooler nights.
Building boom
There was considerable construction of new residential structures during the first half of the 1900s. In 1908, Phelbert Scott Green purchased a parcel of land at the south end of lot 41 constructed a house on his property and also a small building at the rear of the land which served as Green’s Barbershop. This house eventually became “Trinity House.” In about 1910 John W. Clark constructed his home and bus station on lot 15.
The Moffett home at 537 Gay St. (lot 20) was constructed by Rappahannock native Charles Hawkins in 1929. The home at 557 Main St. (lot 3) was built between 1930 and 1940. The one and a half story frame home at 525 Main St. (lot 5) was built in about 1940, and the two-story frame building at 307 Main St. (lot 11) was constructed in about 1937. Stonehaven, the two and a half story stone home at 218 Main St. (lot 30) was constructed in 1930. The one and a half story Dorothy Hawkins house at 225 Wheeler St, and its exact duplicate, the home at 309 Wheeler St. (lot 18), were both constructed in about 1927. Almost all of the homes on Mt. Salem Avenue as well as the Washington high school were constructed during this time, through subdivision of Middleton Miller’s farm on the west and Bartow Brown’s property on the east.
In 1950, a Mr. Barnhill came to the town of Washington as a concession owner for the Keystone Attractions carnival that was performing near the town. Barnhill had first visited the town in 1929. On his return visit, he stated that he “can see very little change in the town.
Editor’s note: This information was excerpted from Maureen I. Harris’ book, “Washington, Virginia, a History, 1735-2018.”
Rappahannock County Friends of Scouting Breakfast
According to Roger Pierson, Committee Chairman BSA Troop 36B, the Annual Rappahannock County Friends of Scouting Breakfast was enjoyed Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Washington Baptist Church. The breakfast is held early on a Saturday morning to minimize the impact on donor's weekend schedules. In the past it has featured speakers Virginia State Police Superintendent Gary Settle, former Rappahannock News Editor Walter Nicklin, author and retired Secret Service Agent Gary Aldrich and longtime Troop 36 Scoutmaster Roger Pierson. The speaker this year was Pastor Walt Childress who presented a leadership workshop to those in attendance, including members of Troop 36B and 36G the members, of which are boys and girls respectively.
The breakfast provides funding for the Shenandoah Area Council which incorporates six counties in Virginia, three counties in West Virginia, including Rappahannock, and the City of Winchester.
As in the great majority of organizations in the United States, Covid-19 has had a negative impact on national and local membership, program, leadership, and funding. Nonetheless, the Council did offer summer camp at its Camp Rock Enon, and increased the number of Eagle Scouts to 64 from 60 in 2019. It should be noted that the council annual matriculation of Eagle Scouts reached an all time high of 100, not coincidentally on the 100th Anniversary of the Boy Scouts of America.
Youth and parents who are interested in scouting should contact Roger Pierson at 540-222-9465 or piersons@erols.com
Watercolor art at CCLC
Janet Kerig, our visiting artist in residence at the Child Care and Learning Center worked with our school age camp children this summer to explore several types of art media. She taught the children how to use a loom to weave.Watercolor art had a spectacular splash using bright wonderful colors to express the joy of youth. Janet worked with each individual student encouraging the artist side of them to show through and it sure did as they proudly posed with their paintings for the big reveal. CCLC thanked the Claudia Mitchell Fund for providing Kerig as our Artist in Residence again this summer. Kerig is very popular among our children and we look forward to more experiences with her as the year progresses.
Whorton/Cloud
The annual reunion of the Whorton and Cloud families begins at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4, at Rappahannock County Park, Washington. Family and friends are all welcome. Please bring a covered dish to share.
For more information, call Jeanne Brown at 540-937-4146.
Another reunion
The reunion of the Clatterbuck and Smoot families begins at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 5, at the Rappahannock County Park, Washington. Family and friends are all welcome. Bring a dish and drink to share, as well as memories.
Until next week, stay healthy, safe and cool.