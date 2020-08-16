Kindergarten during a pandemic
Christal Lind’s class of children headed to kindergarten at the Child Care and Learning Center this fall have a great head start. Home virtual or face to face classes, the children have enjoyed many fun ways to become “school ready.”
In the last month, Ms. Lind has provided additional academic support by reviewing the many skills the children have learned in preschool. But how do you prepare a child mentally for this new school year with COVID-19 worries?
First, see how you yourself are feeling because children easily pick up on our feelings and it is important to try to maintain a sense of calm regardless of how anxious you might be. Then really talk to your children, listening to what they have to say about their fears and their ideas.
At CCLC, teachers have been wearing masks and doing extra measures to mitigate germ transmission. In fact, the children have been an active part of how adults have learned to take precautions during this uncertain time.
“Their confidence in being prepared academically and now mentally about COVID helps to support all those hard working teachers taking on the huge task of coming back to school this fall,” says program director Lisa Pendleton. “We admire all the preparations to keep kids and staff safe that all our local schools have taken on. We really are ‘in this together.’”
Black family history
News from the Rappahannock County Historical Society surrounds the addition of numerous documents to the society’s digital files concerning African-American families in Rappahannock County.
The new documents have been made possible in part by a grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
Jamming the boxes
On Thursday mornings when I deliver the Rappahannock News to retail outlets throughout the county my first stop is always the newspaper box at the post office in Washington. Actually, it’s not a post office any more. It isn’t anything yet.
Anyway, when I’ve gone to take the coins out of the box of late I find it jammed, usually by a nickel or a dime. As a result, when somebody wants to buy a newspaper it’s impossible. Please put the correct money in the box. It takes four quarters.
Five buck bags
Get ready all of you bargain hunters. There is a $5 sale for the month of August on clothing and shoes only at the Firehouse Treasures operated by the Washington Ladies Auxiliary. So pack those bags full. They also have a great selection of home and kitchenware, glassware, linens and so much more.
On a side note: Masks are required! If you won’t wear a mask, you can’t shop, let alone step through the front door. And stay home if you don’t feel well. Keep in mind that the volunteers are mostly golden in years and they work directly with Company 1 first responders, so it is imperative everyone follow the rules.
The shop is open on Mondays and Wednesdays from 12 to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. . For more information, email ThriftShop@comcast.net
Stay cool and have a wonderful week.
