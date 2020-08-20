Flags blowing in the wind
As I was driving on Route 211 on Monday a truck passed me and on the back of the tailgate were the words, “Let's not forget,” with two American flags flying in the wind. A beauty to see. That phrase can really mean anything, but for me I am going with the importance of our American flag.
The stripes represent the 13 colonies and the stars represent the 50 states. The colors of the flag are symbolic as well: red symbolizes hardiness and valor; white purity and innocence; and blue vigilance, perseverance and justice.
The flag tells the story of America itself, doesn’t it? It represents the freedom, dignity, and true meaning of being an American.
So “Let’s not forget” our American Flag and what it stands for.
School starts
Vacation time is over for our youngsters, as Rappahannock County schools opened their doors this coming Monday. The school year will be entirely different this year. COVID-19 has changed things so much for us and one of those changes is the teaching.
Some children will do virtual studies. My son Jonathan and his wife, Amber, have chosen virtual five days a week for their daughter, Olivia. This is a good thing. They won’t put my husband and myself at risk, as we are much older than they are.
We will all get through this. When? Not sure, but I am keeping a positive attitude about this coronavirus.
School bus safety
Keep caution in mind when driving in neighborhoods and designated school zones — there will be school buses!
Every school year bus-related accidents occur as children are getting on or off the bus, so drivers need to always be attentive and obey posted speed limits and school bus signals.
Yellow flashing lights on a school bus means the bus is preparing to stop to load or unload children. Red flashing lights and an extended stop arm mean the bus has stopped and children are boarding or exiting. Motorists must come to a complete stop a safe distance from the bus and wait until the bus begins moving before they start driving again.
Dark Sky Event
The Rappahannock County Park is holding its next “dark sky” event on Saturday, Aug. 22 starting at 8 p.m. Come see the crescent moon, planets, stars and galaxies at our County Park! We will have a guest speaker from the International Dark Sky Association and local astronomers with their telescopes. Bring your own binoculars or telescopes if you have them. Everyone is invited. Face masks will be required after dusk. Please text Torney Van Acker at 703-250-7943 for additional details.
Have a wonderful week and be safe.
