washington-va-welcome-sign
Luke Christopher

A final ‘goodbye’ to one of Rapp’s treasures: Clarissa Leggett

Members of our Rappahannock family drove to Washington, D.C., Friday morning to bid a final “goodbye” to one of our county’s treasures, Clarissa Leggett, who passed away July 3 at the age of 93 at her son Sheldon's home.

wash-25-web.jpg

Clarissa Leggett memorial service took place Friday, Aug. 19, at the Renwick Chapel at Oak Hill Cemetery in Georgetown with internment next door where she was buried next to her husband Eugene Leggett.

Tags

Recommended for you