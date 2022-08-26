A final ‘goodbye’ to one of Rapp’s treasures: Clarissa Leggett
Members of our Rappahannock family drove to Washington, D.C., Friday morning to bid a final “goodbye” to one of our county’s treasures, Clarissa Leggett, who passed away July 3 at the age of 93 at her son Sheldon's home.
Her memorial service was presided over by Jennings (“Jenks”) Hobson, former long-time rector of Trinity Episcopal Church here, and a decades-long friend and “chaplain” of the Leggett family.
Clarissa, a former magistrate for Rappahannock County, who served on several county boards, was married for 60 years to Gene Leggett, former mayor of Little Washington for eight years, who passed away in 2012.
The service took place at the Renwick Chapel at Oak Hill Cemetery in Georgetown with internment next door where she was buried next to her husband. Her four children, Clarissa, Sheldon, Katharine (a former member of the Washington Town Council) and Blake with the help of nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren sprinkled dirt from Rappahannock on her grave site. It was a very moving and touching moment.
The Leggetts, who lived in Rappahannock since the 1970s, first in their Harris Hollow home for nearly 30 years (after buying the ski lodge there in the late 60’s) and then in Little Washington also on Harris Hollow Road, were a loving, energetic and beloved team who served our community as Mayor and First Lady. Clarissa also served on the board of directors of the Child Care & Learning Center (CCLC), Hospice of the Rapidan and RappCats while her husband served as an EMT, firefighter and finally as president of the Washington Volunteer Fire and Rescue for more than three decades. He also served as chairman of the Rappahannock County Water and Sewer Authority.
Clarissa and Gene hosted the most wonderful, fun parties, you can imagine. Clarissa was a lovely, welcoming and thoughtful hostess their annual Boxing Day parties the day after Christmas were enjoyed by a wide-ranging section of the Rappahannock community.
In addition to Jennings Hobson, other Rappahannock residents attending the memorial included close friends John Fox Sullivan, Mary Ann Kuhn, Laura Dodd, John Bourgeois and Emily Moore as well as friends and family from Fauquier County.
Thank you John Sullivan and Mary Ann Kuhn for the loving memorial of Clarissa Leggett. She was indeed one of our county treasures. A lady that will not be forgotten in this town.
Remember in our prayers
Let’s keep Hampton Supervisor Keir Whitson from Harris Hollow in our daily prayers each day. Keir suffered a heart attack while visiting his parents in Wisconsin in July. A man of honor and respect, he always had a smile on his face when he talked to you. He would never let anything get in his way. Always get the job done no matter what.
So let us remember him in our prayers each day that he will soon get better and be able to come back home to Harris Hollow. I do really miss seeing his hand wave when meeting him on the road in the hollow.
Keir, I know you are a strong person and you will overcome this obstacle that has fallen in your pathway. Get well soon!
I wish you speedy recovery Keir!
Wishes
Belated birthday wishes go out to Lisa Dodson, deputy treasurer at the Rappahannock County Treasurer’s Office, who blew out her candles on Aug. 4.
Birthday wishes go out to one lovely special lady, Lee Anna Wharton, she will celebrate her special day on Aug. 28.
Ronnie and Lisa Dodson will be celebrating their 31 years anniversary on Aug. 31. May you both have many more years together.
Firehouse Treasures closed for season change
Firehouse Treasures is closed for season change until Tuesday, Sept. 6. It will reopen with regular hours on Tuesday and Wednesday, noon till 4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. till 2 p.m.
Have a wonderful week!