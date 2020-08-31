Refuse and recycling center upgrade
County Administrator Garrey W. Curry Jr. checked in with an update about our county dumps:
Patrons of the Flatwood and Amissville refuse and recycling centers will notice all-new household waste compactors and recycling containers are fully operational. The new equipment is an integral component of the overall decision of the Board of Supervisors made on Feb. 3, 2020, to enter a waste and recycling agreement with Page County.
The new containers have an internal partition to accommodate more than one type of material, so patrons should carefully review signage near each container opening. Be sure to clean recyclables before bringing them to the facilities and always adhere to signage.
The Flatwood Center continues to operate with a one-way pass-through traffic pattern, but some things have changed. Compactor equipment is now located where recycling containers were previously, and recycling containers are located to the right after entering the facility. Containers are color-coded: gray for waste, blue for recycling. New signage is affixed to recycling containers identifying the receptacle for each segregated recycling stream (see below).
At the Amissville Center, there is a completely new one-way traffic pattern. Patrons enter the facility in the same location as always and proceed to the new compactor location. Compactors are on the concrete pad where recycling containers used to be. A new road between the compactors and the treeline prior to the exit routes users to a pull-off for recycling, as shown on the site layout plan. Additional modifications may be made to further improve traffic flow after patrons and operators observe usage patterns.
The final phase of upgrades at each center will be the removal of the old trash pits. Portions of the pits will be repurposed to provide a safe load height into the bulk waste containers. The pit conversion is expected to take place during the months of August and September.
Camp Meeting
Love and Faithfulness will be having their Coming Together Camp Meeting at the Flint Hill Carnival grounds at 945 Fodderstack Rd. in Flint Hill beginning on Sunday, Aug. 30 going through Sept. 6.
There will be a different speaker every night. On Sunday, Aug. 30, they will have Doug Gochenour preaching with the Band of Brothers singing. On Monday, Aug. 31, Dr. Decker Tapscott will deliver a sermon with his church performing the music. Bishop Lascelles Russell will be preaching and the Watching East singing on Tuesday, Sept. 1. Taisha Licke will be ministering on Wednesday, Sept. 2 along with sister Marie Davis singing. Pastor Greg Locke will preach on Thursday, Sept. 3 with the Band of Brothers. On Friday, Sept. 4, Pastor Greg Locke will preach again with Donnie Carter singing. And on Saturday, Sept. 5 at 2 p.m. will be kids day, with all kinds of events going on for the children. Then at 7 p.m. Pastor Richard Miller will bring the word and his church band will bring the music.
Every night the services will start at 7 p.m. except for the Sunday morning service, which will begin at 11 a.m. on Sept. 6. Bishop Ralph Parker will officiate with Brother Delvin Coleman singing. After the morning service, everyone will go to Rock Mills to have the baptizing, then come back to the pavilion for a time of fellowship with music and good food.
Pastor David Clanagan invites everyone to come out each night for the services. Bring your own chair. And, since it’s up to all of us to slow the spread of COVID-19, you may want to bring your own mask, too. Pastor Clanagan says they are practicing social distancing and they will have masks and sanitizer for those without.
For more information, call Pastor David Clanagan at 540-247-1739 or Melissa Ross at 540-771-4889.
Busy on the homefront
The Clatterbuck’s homestead was busy on Monday morning. Grandchildren Olivia and Roman Clatterbuck were so happy to be starting their school year. Olivia goes to a full-day school program at Child Care Learning Center on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and little Roman goes to preschool at CCLC every day. They both love it there — they just don’t want to leave when it's time for them to go home!
Enjoying life
Lauren May says Mike Pyne and his wife, Sharon, are doing well in Florida and loving life. Sharon was a long-time social worker that lived in Harris Hollow, but the couple moved away this summer. Sharon, we will miss you. We wish you and Mike the best.
Sale
R. H. Ballard Shop & Gallery in Washington will have its End of Summer Sale to make room for fall inventory. They’re offering discounts of 30 to 75 percent on their website and in the shop. Score a deal on books, purses, scarves, jewelry, garden items, journals and lots more. It’s a great time to buy gifts for Christmas. The early bird gets the worm! The sale ends this weekend.
Old Building
Thanks to the Rappahannock County Historical Society for a photo they sent us this week of the old Stuart store, which later became the Giles store and, until rather recently, served as the Rappahannock Health Department office. The photo was probably taken around 1900, according to the Historical Society. I can’t wait to see what The Inn will turn the building into next.
Reminder for all
Remember: it's up to all of us to slow the spread of COVID-19. All of us, including young and healthy people. Wear those masks, wash those hands, use sanitizer and maintain social distancing.
Be safe and have a wonderful week.