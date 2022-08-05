Clatterbuck and Smoot Reunion: A day to remember
Warm weather signaled the start of family reunions and gatherings. Today’s families, more than ever, need to relax and spend more time together. Put down those tech gadgets and phones and spend time with one another. Time goes by so fast, kids grow up too quickly. Some have married and started families of their own and have gone their separate ways. So reunions can be a way to bring everybody back together.
Beverly Exline and Mary Gochenour, have been working long hours getting the Clatterbuck and Smoot reunion together for about 61 people that was held at the Rappahannock County Park in Washington, on Saturday, July 30. The weather was beautiful and a better day couldn’t have been had.
Although there were members that were not at the reunion in person, they were there in their spirit helping to celebrate the special occasion. Anna Clatterbuck always loved the reunion. Seeing members she hadn’t seen for awhile. I know she was smiling down from Heaven on everyone on Saturday. Her spirit will always be at the Clatterbuck and Smoot reunion. I am sure everyone can say this is her legacy to be followed each year. I am sure if anyone will do it to keep this tradition, it would be her granddaughter, Beverly Exline.
They had not had the reunion since 2019 because of the Covid-19. Everyone was so happy to get back having it.
A birdie told me that Mary and Beverly and Mae Racer were running around trying to make sure everything was in its place, while the men stood around catching up on the news, waiting to eat.
After all the tables were filled with the food, Melvin Gochenour was asked to give the blessing, then it was time to dig in for food! Allen Streightiff and his wife Lisa, made their famous coleslaw, barbecue meatballs and the delicious homemade rolls. I have to say, their coleslaw has KFC’s beat by a long shot. Sorry I missed it this year.
After the main dinner was finished, it was dessert time. I am sure that the kids certainly got their sugar rush for the day along with some of the adults. And again this year, the talk of the crowd was Mae’s rice pudding. Speaking from experience over years in the past, no one can make rice pudding like Mae’s. I really missed it this year. Hopefully next year I will get some. Maybe before then, hint hint…..
Sheila Walker, Cindy Richardson and Mary and Beverly made beautiful gift baskets that were given away by drawing the winning number.
Helen Smoot of Luray was the oldest person there; she received a beautiful blanket. Congratulations Helen!
Sandra Stoots along with her son Paul and his family Leska, Allyssa and Ethan traveled the furthest. They came in from Marion, Virginia, about a four-hour drive. Always great when they can come up.
Sandra's daughter, Crystal, and her husband Dick from Marion, could not make it this year. Crystal has been under the weather. Beverly Exline wants to say “they were missed and hopeful to see them next year.”
According to Beverly, men and women enjoyed playing corn hole games. That is usually a big hit, especially for the men. There was a ticket raffle where everyone got tickets and people got nice gift baskets or some kind of a gift when their numbers were called out. Doug Exline was so happy when his number was called. He won a big jar of candy. Doug, like a little kid, loves his candy, according to his wife, Beverly. One of the funniest things was having the game where people walked around on numbers waiting for music to stop and see who landed on the number that was called to win, the look on their faces were unreal, said Beverly.
At the close of the reunion, everyone could say that the day had been memorable — and that no one left hungry. According to a birdie, they had food to take home with them.
Although I didn’t attend the reunion this year, I still always say, there are three things that one cannot recover: The stone after it is thrown, the word after it is said, and most importantly, time after it’s passed. Always remember one thing, people are not on this earth forever, and could be gone tomorrow, so if you have a chance to spend time with family, take it!
Family reunions are an important part of the Clatterbucks’ family life. They help everyone to preserve the rich fond memories, stories, and most importantly, relationships that will last for generations. They provide family members with important values, strong and lasting bonds, and a deep sense of belonging that they can pass on to their children and grandchildren. I hope as the years pass by, that families keep this legacy going on and always remember the memories they made.
The family would like to thank everyone that brought food and also to everyone who made it out and made it so memorable.
The family hopes to be able to continue this for next year, and hoped to see everyone in 2023.
Thank you Beverly Exline for contributing to this article.
Library performances
Due to the unpredictable weather forecast last Friday, the Rappahannock Library Community event was moved indoors to the Jamieson Room and overflowed to the children’s room, foyer, and front porch of the library. The weather did not dampen the spirits of the patrons, both young and old, who grooved to the music of children’s Grammy nominated entertainer, Groovy Nate.
The audience was entertained with puppets, musical instruments, and lively tunes. The musical selection was personalized to include a “Rappahannock” themed number. Children also danced to an under the sea song that went along with the summer reading theme of “Oceans of Possibilities.” Amanda Weakley, library director, and her young son Nathaniel had a great time dancing with the many children and caregivers in attendance.
Before the event started, patrons enjoyed a delectable selection of ice cream from Big D’s ice cream truck. The most popular, judging by the multicolored mouths and faces of the youngest patrons, seemed to be a giant rainbow snow cone.
To make the day extra special, The Friends of the Library opened the Book Barn for book sales and giveaways.
The Rappahannock Library would like to thank the PATH Foundation, who provided the ice cream truck, and the Friends of the Library for sponsoring the children’s entertainment.
Wishes
Birthday wishes go out to a good friend of mine, Janet Alther who will celebrate her special day on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Roy, be sure to cook her a steak dinner with all the trimming. Oh! Get her a beautiful bouquet of flowers too. I always enjoyed going to see her at Roy’s Market. I enjoyed catching up on the news with her about friends we have not seen for awhile or talk about the good old days at the Alieen plant. Happy Birthday Janet!
Firehouse Treasures sale
Starting on Tuesday, Aug. 2, the Firehouse Treasures Thrift Shop will be running an $1 sale on clothing, purses, accessories, socks, scarves and shoes. It will run through Wednesday, Aug. 17.
Firehouse Treasures will close Thursday, Aug. 18, through Monday, Sept. 5, reopening on Tuesday, Sept. 6. During that time the thrift shop volunteers will be changing the store from summer clothes and accessories over to Fall and Winter necessities and more! If you have any questions, please call Firehouse Treasures during open hours at 540-675-1245.
Stay cool and have a wonderful week everyone.