Luke Christopher

Clatterbuck and Smoot Reunion: A day to remember

Warm weather signaled the start of family reunions and gatherings. Today’s families, more than ever, need to relax and spend more time together. Put down those tech gadgets and phones and spend time with one another. Time goes by so fast, kids grow up too quickly. Some have married and started families of their own and have gone their separate ways. So reunions can be a way to bring everybody back together.

The Clatterbuck and Smoot  came together at the Rappahannock Park last Saturday for their annual family reunion. According to Beverly Exline everyone seems to have enjoyed their time together.
To make the day extra special for the Moon family, Missy, Owen, Cora and Morgan, they stopped by the Book Barn on Friday, July 29 after attending the Ice cream party and the event at the Rappahannock County Library. The Friends of the Library opened the Book Barn for book sales and giveaways. They all got a free book!

