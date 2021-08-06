Sympathy goes out to Roger Foster, of Harris Hollow on the loss of his brother, William "Pete" Edward Foster.
Roger, always remember:
God looked around his garden, and found an empty place.
He then looked down upon the earth, and saw William "Pete" Edward Foster's tired face.
He put his arms around him and lifted him to rest on July 25, 2021. God’s garden must be beautiful, he always takes nothing but the best.
He saw the road was getting rough, and the hills were hard for Pete to climb, so he closed his eyelids, and whispered peace in thine.
I always knew him as Pete. He was a good man with a kind heart, who loved taking care of stray cats. On my road, stood an old shed where stray cats made their home. Rain, snow, he would feed those cats every day. I can truly say they did not go hungry.
Pete lived in Harris Hollow with his brother, and would walk to town almost every day to get exercise. He would walk out to Baldwin’s and back. Some days I would run into him and would give him a ride back home. We had some good chats coming up the Harris Hollow road. We would talk about the good old days.
You will be missed by everyone who knows you. May your spirit shine forever.
Services are planned for a later date.
Scouts breakfast
The Scouts USA units of Rappahannock County are hosting their annual Friends of Scouting Breakfast to be held at Washington Baptist Church from 8-9 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 7. The speaker this year will be Dave "Doc" Snyder who many know from his orthopedic practice and his support of scouting over many decades.
For further information, please contact Roger Pierson at 540-222-9465.
Birthday wishes
Belated birthday wishes go out to Joan Platt who celebrated her birthday on Aug. 1. Wishes go out to Laura Dodd, who will celebrate her born-on date on Aug. 13. Also to Chelsea Smoot, who will celebrate her special day on Aug. 22; and to Gary Aichele, whose big day is Aug. 27; and Hope Huff on Aug. 28.
And a happy birthday also goes out to my friend Yvonne Darrel, who will celebrate her birthday on Aug. 30.
And lest we forget, a resounding melody filled “Happy Birthday” to Col. John Bourgeois, who will also be celebrating his special day on Aug. 31.
Reunion
The reunion of the Smoot and Clatterbuck families will take place on Sunday, Sept. 5, at 11 a.m. at the Rappahannock County Park in Washington. Please bring a dish and a drink to share.
