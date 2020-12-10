Yes Olivia, the North Pole is COVID free
My grandchildren, Olivia and Roman Clatterbuck got to see Santa on Sunday when their dad and mom took them through the drive-thru Santa event in Little Washington. Santa was stationed at the Gingerbread House on Gay Street. Santa gave them a present. You would have thought it was a piece of gold. When they got back to the house that was the talk of the afternoon.They opened their present and it was a baby llama. Their eyes got so big. They loved the baby llama.
Out of the blue, my granddaughter asked me if they had COVID-19 at the North Pole, because Santa didn’t have any of the reindeers with him. I told her that Santa was keeping them home safe so they will be healthy to make their delivery run on Christmas Eve. She was so happy they stayed at the North Pole.
Questions kids come up with these days. Just amazes me.
Last dark sky event
The Rappahannock County Park, in coordination with the Rappahannock League for Environmental Protection is holding its last event of the year on Monday, Dec. 21, starting at 5 p.m.
The evening will feature the conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn when the two planets will appear to merge together, an event that happens only once every 20 years.
Bring your binoculars, cameras and telescopes to view the planets (Mars, Jupiter and Saturn) and other objects in the night sky. There will be a short presentation to kick off the evening. Everyone is invited to this free event.
Masks will be required after dark to ensure social distancing. Attendance will be limited to the first 25 attendees. Please text Torney Van Acker at 703-250-7943 for additional details.
Book Barn news
Due to the ongoing COVID warnings, the Book Barn will be closed until further notice. However, the Library remains open for business and curb service. Don’t forget that free books are available in the Little Free Library in front of the Library.
Town government
The Virginia Constitutional Convention of 1901-1902 resulted in legislation that abolished monthly court days in the town (and in other county seats) and created 24 circuit courts for the State. The legislation also instituted a poll tax of $1.50 for all voters.
An Act of the General Assembly in 1903 contained stringent regulations for saloons in towns with less than 500 population, and all saloons in the town were forced to close. In 1914, prohibition was adopted. During prohibition, a law was passed designed to punish drinkers. In addition to a fine for drinking in public, there was a $10 fee paid to the law official who arrested the offended. The law was designed to encourage the arrest and prosecution of those found drunk.
In about 1910, the county supervisors discovered that no county taxes has been collected from the town residents for several years past, and the commonwealth’s attorney was instructed to take steps such that “the inhabitants of the said Town may bear their proper proportion of the taxation.” Further, because of the more complex budgeting and financial obligations of the town, the town treasurer became more and more unable to accomplish his duties. Finally, an emergency situation arose when the town treasurer resigned and a considerable amount of taxes were still unpaid. To rectify this situation, the Virginia General Assembly passed an Act on 15 March 1915 whereby the Rappahannock County treasurer took over the former duties of the treasurer of the Town of Washington. The county treasurer was to collect all property, license and capitation taxes due to the town and disburse the town’s funds.
Editor’s note: This information was culled from Maureen I. Harris’ book, “Washington Virginia, a History 1735-2018.”
Be safe and have a wonderful week.
