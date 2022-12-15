Many thanks to CCLC for remembering my granddaughter

The Child Care and Learning Center families and staff participated in the Washington Christmas Parade on Sunday, Dec. 4, and tied with our friends the Rappahannock County Girl Scouts in remembrance of girl scout and CCLC student Olivia Clatterbuck.

Wash1-2.jpg

Wash2.jpg

The nativity scene at the Rappahannock County Public Library.

