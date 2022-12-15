Many thanks to CCLC for remembering my granddaughter
The Child Care and Learning Center families and staff participated in the Washington Christmas Parade on Sunday, Dec. 4, and tied with our friends the Rappahannock County Girl Scouts in remembrance of girl scout and CCLC student Olivia Clatterbuck.
Katelyn Cole, CCLC’s event coordinator said, “This event went perfect, bells ringing with excitement, smiles, laughter, and the support of our families and the community. My heart is so warm and fuzzy with happiness from Christmas in Little Washington and I am so thankful for my supportive team at CCLC and community.”
Lisa Pendleton, program director, said “We had a great turn out on Saturday morning to prepare complete with buffet breakfast of treats! We hosted 7 children and 16 adults, who all came together to decorate and create beautiful angel wings, halos, bells, and other angel decorations.”
Ms. Cole said, “When the day came there was a moment for last minute touches and then we were off to the Parade! Where 16 children and 21 adults all joined in for this time of family fun! We listened to music, rang our bells, and sang our songs all as beautiful angels!”
Ms. Cole would like to extend a big thanks to all who helped to make this a successful event. Special thanks to the Vickers family, for driving and donating a large trailer to decorate. Thanks to Megan Shaffer for donations, artistic talents, and six hours of her time; and Dexter Cole for being our amazing dancing Gingerbread Man. The kids loved it and so did he! Thank you Don and Christina Loock for the donation of hay.
Christmas Traditions
You can tell that Christmas is right upon us. When you ride by James Shaw's house on U.S. 211 West and see Rudolph reindeer pulling the red sled with Santa in it, on the roof. That Christmas decoration has been on his roof for years. I mean years at least 40 or more.
My granddaughter, Olivia, fell in love with that decoration. We always look for it every year. We would ride by so she could see it. I know that Olivia is seeing it from Heaven. Thank you James for putting it back up on your roof again this year so my granddaughter can see it as well as for myself. I really believe Christmas would not be the same without that decoration on his roof.
Living Nativity
The Living Nativity scene was seen Saturday, Dec. 11 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the “Red Shed” beside the Rappahannock County Public Library, Washington. What a beautiful night for a beautiful setting.
A Living Nativity can be such a heart-warming event that can bring the Christmas story to life.
The Living Nativity is sponsored by the United Methodist Churches of Rappahannock.
Happy Hanukkah
Hanukkah is a holiday known as the Festival of Lights that begins at sunset on Sunday, Dec. 18, and ends on Monday, Dec. 26.
The ancient holiday celebrates the victory of Israelites over the Syrian Greek army. The miracle of Hanukkah is that one vial of oil, meant for one day, lasted for eight full days. Families celebrate Hanukkah at home by lighting the menorah (a sacred candelabrum with seven branches used in the Temple in Jerusalem), playing special games and eating symbolic foods. There are also songs and gift exchanges. Some of the symbolic foods eaten are deep fried which symbolizes the oil used to light the Menorah in the Temple.
Reminders
Don’t forget that Santa Claus is coming to Washington Volunteer Fire and Rescue to have Christmas breakfast with the little and big kids on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Santa has altered his request for the menu some, so he is only asking that they will serve pancakes, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, hash browns, fried apples, orange juice, and coffee.
Charge for adults and kids 11 and older is $10; kids ages 10 and under eat free. Santa has enlisted his trusty fire department members to prepare this for his guests.
Be sure to bring those cameras to get those last minute pictures with Santa. For more information, call 540-675-3615 and speak with one of their members. The WVFR hopes to see everyone at the breakfast.
Also, the Book Barn is all set to help you with your gift shopping for one more week on Saturday in December from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Keep in mind that most books run between $1 and $3, and they offer puzzles, CDs and DVDs. The Book Barn will be closed Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. Stop by and see what they have to offer.
Stay warm and have a wonderful week everyone.