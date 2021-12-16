Washington relinquishes ownership of ‘stub street’
In February 1990, Washington Town Council enacted an ordinance in which the town vacated the part of Jett Street located east of Gay Street. This was enacted because the council felt that it was in the public interest to change the land to have no status as a public street or public right of way.
The town also vacated the part of Middle Street located west of Main Street. In 2013, Patrick O’Connell, owner of the Inn at Little Washington, had made it known to the council that the Inn would like to take over ownership of this small property. That parcel of land was owned by the town and was a public right of way but was unsightly and in disrepair. The land was located between properties of the Post Office and county cafe building on the south and the Inn Tavern Shops on the north, both of which were owned by the Inn.
The council held a public hearing on this matter on July 15, 2013, at which the council found that the stub street served only the properties owned by the Inn and that maintaining the stub street “would be a burden on the town, as no public access is now served.” The council voted to vacate the property to the Inn and to incorporate it into the property of the Inn Tavern Shops. The Inn and the town were sued over this transfer of property by David Konick, an attorney in Rappahannock County, who claimed that the transfer was unlawful, but this suit was dismissed by the Circuit Court.
On May 11, 2015, the council again voted to vacate the stub street to the Inn; the southern part of the parcel was incorporated into Tax Map 20A-1-37 and the northern part was incorporated into Tax Map 20A-1-37 and the northern part was incorporated into Tax Map 20A-1-18. The Inn then considerably improved the appearance of the property with hardscaping and landscape plantings.
This information was excerpted from Maureen I. Harris’ book, “Washington, Virginia, a History, 1735-2018.”
Trinity’s Christmas schedule
Trinity’s Episcopal Church schedule for the Christmas Holidays. The Fourth Sunday of Advent Sun., Dec. 19, at 8 a.m. is Holy Eucharist Rite I; 10:30 a.m. is the Christmas Pageant and Holy Eucharist Rite II. Christmas Eve, Friday, Dec. 24, is Holy Eucharist Rite II services at 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.; Christmas Day is The Nativity of our Lord Jesus Christ on Saturday, Dec. 25, Holy Eucharist Rite I service at 10 a.m. The First Sunday after Christmas Day, Sunday, Dec. 26 at 8 a.m. is Holy Eucharist Rite I and at 10:30 a.m is Holy Eucharist Rite II.
Holiday concert
Back by popular demand, "Due Amici" — Wendy Aichele, piano, and Angela Snyder, violin — will help celebrate the season in Little Washington by presenting an informal "drop in" concert from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 23, at Washington Baptist Church. The concert will include a selection of traditional holiday carols and well-known Christmas classics, and is free and open to the public. All are welcome to come by to enjoy the “Sounds of the Season.”
Book Barn and library news
A reminder that the Book Barn (BB) is bursting at the seams with wonderful books of all kinds for your holiday shopping. All books, CDs and DVDs will be half price in December.
The Book Barn will be open Thursday, Dec. 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for your last minute holiday shopping.
Please note: Because the barn is at capacity, it cannot accept donations until Jan. 8.
Don’t forget that The Friends of the Rappahannock Library are now providing computer help at the library. If you need help with your computer, laptop, or phone, stop by on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and ask for Wes.
Have a wonderful week!