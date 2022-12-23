Remembering
Many people feel that one of the best ways to honor and respect their loved ones who have passed on to greener pastures is by decorating their graves with beautiful flowers.
Many people feel that one of the best ways to honor and respect their loved ones who have passed on to greener pastures is by decorating their graves with beautiful flowers.
It was a nice family day for the Racer family, placing Christmas flowers on their family graves Sunday, Dec. 11.
Timmy Leonard from Fredericksburg; Lois Jenkins from Rixeyville; and Beverly Racer Exline from Washington were all here for the annual observance.
The family met at the Washington Masonic Cemetery, then went to the cemetery in Gid Brown Hollow and put flowers on the graves, then on to Sperryville. Lunch followed at Ruby Tuesday in Culpeper.
I would like to thank everyone who has contributed to this column over the past year and for the ones that took the time to stop by the office just to chat and to see how I was doing. Continue to call or email me with your news at 540-675-3338 or jan@rappnews.com.
My column will be back in January 2023.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning.
Click here to sign up...
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News.
Here's our work so far...
The new UVA Health sign is unveiled at the system's Prince William Medical Center in Manassas on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
For agenda items, visit the RCPS' BoardDocs site: https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/rcpsva/Board.nsf/Public
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Rain and snow showers this morning. Then becoming sunny this afternoon. Morning high of 39F with temps falling sharply to near 10. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Mostly clear. Low 6F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. High 21F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.