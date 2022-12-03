Farrell’s share their love of music all around the world
Ann Marie and John Farrell visited the Child Care and Learning Center on Thursday, Nov. 17, and the Rappahannock County Library to share their love of music with the children and teachers. The Farrell's are the grandparents of two CCLC students and are founders of the international organization, Bridges of Peace and Hope. Their songs are inspirational, ageless and include movement and sign language. The songs and stories were intentionally written to support curriculum instruction in Early Childhood Education, Language Arts, Science, Math, ESL, Social Studies, and Character Education.
Lisa Pendleton, program director said, “Their performances are memorable, wholesome and perfect for today's world.” The Farrell's have traveled the world, performed in 25 countries and over 1500 schools. Thank you Ann Marie and John Farrell for visiting our county's children during this time of giving thanks. Their work is generously funded by the Claudia Mitchell Foundation.
Feeling of Christmas
It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas as folks prepare for the Christmas in Little Washington festivities and parade “It's A Wonderful Life'' this Sunday (Dec. 4). Some of the businesses in town have decorated their shops.
It will be a family fun day for everyone. So come on out and have fun. The event will kick off starting with the Artisan Market from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the parade starting at 1 p.m. There will be food, drinks, music and pony rides for the kids. At some point of the day there will be a bonfire lit. Let’s hope for good weather on Sunday.
Living Nativity
Don’t forget Saturday, Dec. 11, the United Methodist Church will be sponsoring their 44th Living Nativity from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the “Red Shed” beside the Rappahannock Library, Washington.
Take a moment from the busy season and experience the joy of Christ’s birth with re-enactors and live animals. The Nativity can be seen from U.S. Route 211.
Make a new family tradition by volunteering to be a part of the original Rappahannock Living Nativity Scene. The costumes and animals are provided. Please contact Judi Burke at 540-631-6103 or jnorthburke@gmail.com to sign up if you would like to participate in this special event.
Town’s Christmas party open to residents
The Washington Town Council wishes to extend an invitation to the town businesses, employees and residents and their family for the Christmas potluck dinner at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Town Hall. Drinks, ice, and entrees will be provided.
They suggest the following dishes based on the beginning initial of your last name.
Appetizers: A & B
Starch (potato, rice, pasta, bread): C through G
Sides (vegetables or salad): H through L
Desserts: M through Z
But please feel free to bring whatever you’d like, especially if you have a special holiday dish.
December babies
Birthday wishes go out to the late Doug Baumgardner, who will celebrate his special day in Heaven on Saturday, (Dec. 3) in heaven; to Rick Kohler, who will celebrate his day on Sunday (Dec. 4); and to Rick’s wife, Kaye, who celebrates her special day on Saturday (Dec. 10).
Other birthday wishes go out to my dad, the late Pastor John Burke. He will celebrate his special day on Saturday, Dec. 24 in Heaven. Happy birthday, Dad! Also, Mary Ann Kuhn, Dr. John McCue, and Hunt Harris will all celebrate on Monday, Dec. 26.
Birthday wishes as well to my dear and wonderful sister-in-law, Mae Racer, who will be celebrating on Saturday, Dec. 31.
I hope that Santa will leave them an extra gift for their birthdays.
Rappahannock County FFA chapter requests donations
The Rappahannock County Future Farmers of America (FFA) Chapter, an organization that is working for youth success in agriculture, is requesting donations for our annual Adopt-A-Family Christmas project. This year, they have a goal of raising between $4,000-$5,000.
FFA has set a budget of $200 per child to ensure that each child receives a winter coat, hat, and gloves, and other clothing as needed and of course toys and activities to open on Christmas. They also purchase hygiene products (soap, shampoo, toothbrushes, toothpaste, etc.) This year they have two "parts" to our program, we are donating $2,000 to the Rappahannock County Sheriff's Office Children's Foundation, sponsoring older children and then additional money we raise will go toward adopting children from the community who have not been provided for by any other organizations. All the information remains anonymous; FFA members shopping for the kids only receive a list of what to shop for and clothing sizes.
Any donation toward the program helps and is greatly appreciated by the organization. Checks can be made out to Rappahannock County High School with FFA Adopt-A-Family in the memo line and dropped off at the high school.
If requested the organization can provide a tax exemption form for generous donations. They would like to thank you for considering this opportunity to partner with our organization for raising funds. If you have any queries regarding their organization, their fund management policy, or the project itself, please feel free to contact the chapter advisor or chapter president at the address above or at mfincham@rappahannockschoolas.us or emilyjenkins@go-panthers.us.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...