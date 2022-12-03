washFarrell_s-1.jpg

Ann Marie and John Farrell visited the Child Care and Learning Center on Thursday, Nov. 17 to share their love of music with the children and teachers.

 Photo by Lisa Pendleton

Farrell’s share their love of music all around the world

Ann Marie and John Farrell visited the Child Care and Learning Center on Thursday, Nov. 17,  and the Rappahannock County Library to share their love of music with the children and teachers. The Farrell's are the grandparents of two CCLC students and are founders of the international organization, Bridges of Peace and Hope. Their songs are inspirational, ageless and include movement and sign language. The songs and stories were intentionally written to support curriculum instruction in Early Childhood Education, Language Arts, Science, Math, ESL, Social Studies, and Character Education. 

