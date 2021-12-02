’Tis the season to shop local
With Thanksgiving behind us and the Christmas holiday right around the corner, it’s so easy to get caught up in the hustle and bustle of the holiday and forget to give thanks for all the gifts each of us has been blessed with. I hope that everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving.
December arrived nice on the first day of the month. At the Rappahannock CFC Farm and Home store, December has been greeted with style! The employees are in full swing for Christmas. As you walk into the store there are decorations everywhere that celebrate the season as well as feature many of the items available for sale. The store is currently featuring many great Christmas gifts featuring ideas for the handyman, horse lover, farmer, toys for the kids, as well for the cook and homemaker. A small assortment of Carhartt winter accessories are also available for purchase. Pet treats that make great stocking stuffers for your four-legged family members.
And don’t forget your feathered friends. CFC stocks a great variety of bird seed, suet and other treats as well as a great selection of bird houses and feeders. Finally, the coop also has a great selection of snow shovels, sleds and ice melting products, including a pet safe ice melt.
In town, browse the shops of Washington — all of which have nice selections of gifts for that special person. Stop by R. H. Ballard Art, Rug & Home, or the Inn at Little Washington’s gift shop, Geneva Welch Gallery and Kevin H. Adams Studio.
Winter Wonderland
Don’t forget the Rappahannock’s Winter Wonderland that will take place on Sunday, Dec. 5, at Avon Hall, 22 Avon Lane, Washington. It will be a family fun day for everyone. So come on out and have fun. The event will kick off starting at noon with a bonfire lit, if the weather permits, along with other events throughout the afternoon.
Happy Hanukkah
Hanukkah has already started. This holiday known as the Festival of Lights begins at sunset on Sunday, Nov. 28, and ends on Tuesday, Dec. 14.
The ancient holiday celebrates the victory of Israelites over the Syrian Greek army. The miracle of Hanukkah is that one vial of oil, meant for one day, lasted for eight full days. Families celebrate Hanukkah at home by lighting the menorah (a sacred candelabrum with seven branches used in the Temple in Jerusalem), playing special games and eating symbolic foods. There are also songs and gift exchanges. Some of the symbolic foods eaten are deep fried which symbolizes the oil used to light the Menorah in the Temple.
Living Nativity
Don’t forget this Saturday, Dec. 4, the United Methodist Church will be sponsoring their 43rd Living Nativity from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the “Red Shed” beside the Rappahannock Library, Washington.
Take a moment from the busy season and experience the joy of Christ’s birth with re-enactors and live animals. The Nativity can be seen from U.S. 211.
Computer support
Have computer questions or problems? The Friends of the Rappahannock County Library are now providing computer/applications support to patrons of the library.
Hours of assistance are 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. Stop by the Library and see Wes for help with your computer questions or problems.
Book Barn News
The Book Barn is bursting at the seams with wonderful books of all kinds for your holiday shopping. All Books, CDs and DVDs will be half price in December! In addition, The Book Barn will be open Thursday, Dec. 23 from 10 a.m. till 2 p.m. for your last minute holiday shopping.
Please note: because the barn is at capacity, it cannot accept donations until Jan. 8.
Thank you to our faithful customers and welcome to any new book lovers who would like to browse through our slightly-used, beautiful and interesting collections.
Have a wonderful week, and keep warm — colder weather is heading our way for the weekend.