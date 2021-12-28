Heart of Christmas
As 2021 comes to an end and we start looking back on another successful year in Rappahannock County, the nights are drawing in, there is a chill in the air, and Santa Claus is preparing for his delivery season — like many of you!
Christmas is a celebration marking the birth of Jesus Christ, who was born more than 2,000 years ago in Bethlehem. For the religious, Christmas can be celebrated as a time of intense prayers for strengthening.
For some, Christmas is a time of celebrating and taking a break from the daily grind of life, before stepping up again in the new year.
For others, it is a season for giving to the less fortunate and caring for them. One can dedicate all the efforts to help someone in need — a neighbor or a friend who is in need of help or care.
Christmas can also be celebrated as a period of forgiving family or friends who have wronged us and asking for forgiveness from those we have wronged. We can celebrate this time by building new, stronger relationships with our families and friends.
And of course there is the giving and receiving of gifts, no matter how large or small. Keep in mind that the greatest gift you can ever own is not found in the stores or under your Christmas tree. It is found in the hearts of your loving family and your true friends.
Take pleasure in the Christmas season. Be merry like the song says and sing Christmas carols for all the joy that their words convey and the memories they bring back. A child of Christmas is anyone who believes, and as we celebrate this Christmas let’s remember to give thanks, to give love, to be joyous and to share in the belief that this season of giving is worth celebrating.
Wherever we are, near or far, let’s remember to stop for a moment this holiday season to cherish the ones we love, and let’s make sure they know it.
I hope this year has been fruitful for you and your family, and that this season of joy brings you many blessings, good food and lots of time to spend with family and friends.
May each of us, in our own way, seek to increase outreach to others, and find peace and love in the light of the new year.
My greatest wish is that my children and grandchildren always know how much I love them. And that they walk through the rest of their lives knowing that I will always be there if I can, no matter their age.
Christmas can be hard if you have lost someone you love.
You may feel like not celebrating, but you go along with it for the kids and family. It will hurt. But you get through it, and there may even be a smile between the tears. If you can, thank God for the holidays you had with them. Maybe you wish to start a new tradition in their memory by lighting a candle like I am this year for my granddaughter, Olivia.
Whatever you decide to do, remember that you always hold their memory in your heart.
Merry Christmas and best wishes for a healthy, prosperous and blessed new year from that little hollow of mine.
Open House
Anne Williams invites you to join them for an open house at Hazel River Arts and Antiques on Jan. 2, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Enjoy music by pianist Rob Earp from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and High Tea at 4 p.m. Start off 2022 with something old or something new! There will be 10% off storewide on Jan. 2.
Holiday bonfire planned
Rappahannock community members are encouraged to bring holiday greenery such as trees, garlands, wreaths and similar organic materials to the bonfire location in the Town of Washington off of Gay Street behind the county offices and courthouse, for a holiday bonfire, which will be held sometime after New Year’s Day when the weather is suitable.
Sponsored by the Ragged Mountain Resource Center, its Founder and Director Hunt Harris will coordinate and conduct the bonfire. For additional information or questions, contact Hunt via email at hunthharris@gmail.com or call 540-987-8888. Date and time for the lighting of the fire will be posted in the Rappahannock News and the Rappnet Facebook page.
Thanks — and keep your news comin’
I would like to thank everyone who has contributed to this column over the past year. Continue to call or email me with your news at 540-675-3338 or jan@rappnews.com.
I wish everyone a happy holiday season and best wishes for the new year!