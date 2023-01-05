Start the year out right
I hope everyone had a very merry Christmas. I know I sure did. I celebrated with my children, and their children. Watching their eyes light up in growing anticipation as they opened their gifts was my biggest joy. There was wrapping paper everywhere from one room to another.
Fast forward to a week later, and we were ringing in 2023 together. I tried to stay up and watch the ball drop, but needless to say I didn’t quite make it that far. Nevertheless, it was fun just trying.
As we turn the pages of the calendar and welcome another year, there is considerable optimism that this year will be better than ever.
Each day, I am reminded of how blessed we are to live in Rappahannock County. Although in my eyes it is getting too expensive to live here. The fields, hills and hollows are so beautiful and rich with the changing of each season. No matter what the time of the season, we should hold it dear to our heart and be thankful to the Lord for where we live. Sometimes we take it for granted; I know I sure do.
It’s a new year and you know what that means? Time for those resolutions!
To start the new year right, my mom and my mother-in-law had to cook black-eyed peas on New Year’s Day. Why do you eat black-eyed peas on New Year’s Day? If you’ve never heard of the tradition, it’s likely that you’re not very close with people raised in the South. Eating black-eyed peas as the first meal of the year is said to bring good luck and prosperity. And my mother-in-law believed in that entirely.
When I was younger and living at home, I could remember my mom would cook them and bake cornbread. That was our dinner meal for Jan. 1. Had to eat them or do without a meal that day. I have to say, that wasn’t a tradition for me over the years until recently. I decided to cook them and start my own tradition. They weren’t that bad either. I like to add tomatoes to mine. You sure see the expressions on my husband's face when I say I am going to add tomatoes to the peas. He usually wins – no tomatoes are added.
Everywhere you go people are talking about what they’re going to do this new year. The most important thing is you must believe that you can do it! So, I ask everyone, what will your new year’s resolution be? Exercising more? Eating healthier?
For me, it will be eating those black-eyed peas and cornbread. And I want to enjoy the beauty of our rich heritage here in Rappahannock more; gaze at the stars at night, especially the north star. That was Olivia's special star and she always told me that was her shining star. Just enjoy the simple pleasures of nature around me. Try not to think of the dollar signs that Rappahannock has become. We are blessed with so much to enjoy.
So many birthdays!
A belated birthday wish goes out to Joshua Alther. He celebrated his day on Friday, Dec. 30.
Birthday wishes go out to Ron Maxwell who will be celebrating his day on Thursday, Jan. 5. A very special birthday wish goes out to my granddaughter, Olivia Grace Clatterbuck, who will be celebrating her special day in Heaven on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Beverly Exline will celebrate on Thursday, Jan. 12; Cheri Woodard’s special day is on Monday, Jan. 16; Danny Huff, on Wednesday, Jan. 18; and to a special person, my mother-in-law, Anna Clatterbuck, who will be celebrating her birthday in Heaven on Thursday, Jan. 19.
Lukas Jonathan Clinton Clatterbuck will celebrate his special day on Thursday, Jan. 26; Kim Nelson blows out her candles on Saturday, Jan. 28 and Bob Ryan special day is on Monday, Jan. 30.
Belated wedding anniversary wishes go out to Walt and Susan Longyear. They celebrated their special day on Thursday, Dec. 22.
Bloodmobile visits fire hall
Please start your new year by donating a much-needed pint of blood at the Red Cross Bloodmobile on Jan. 4, at the Washington fire hall. The Bloodmobile runs noon to 4 p.m.. Be sure to drink plenty of water and have a good meal beforehand. Give the gift of life! For more information, call Marie Riedel at 540-675-3638.
‘January Write Sale’
Come join the Book Barn for the “January Write Sale.” Fill a Friends of the Library linen bag for $5 or donation of your choice. All proceeds go toward funding for the Rappahannock Library. Sale includes hardbacks, paperbacks, CDs, DVDs, puzzles and more. The Book Barn will be open every Saturday in January from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., weather permitting. So come fill a bag and help the library.
Happy New Year and let it be one of the greatest yet!