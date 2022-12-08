Christmas season warms chilly souls
In spite of the cold temperatures on Sunday, the Town of Washington was really buzzing with people on getting ready for the parade.
The Christmas parade was a success with Alice Anderson, who was the Grand Marshall. Colorful marchers and floats, horses and dogs participated.
Trinity Episcopal Church Tower Bells began to ring at 12:55 p.m. Time for the parade to start.
Santa rode in a lively horse-drawn carriage.
From what I heard it was a great day all around for everyone.
Library news
The Rappahannock County Library scheduled an art activity and a photo opportunity for children and their parents last Saturday, Dec 3. Santa was busy checking his list for the boys and girls making sure they had been good throughout the year.
Holiday Extravaganza
Rappahannock County Public Schools presents a Holiday Extravaganza tonight (Thursday, Dec. 8) at 6:30 p.m. Holiday baskets raffle; live music featuring: RCES 6th and 7th grade band percussion ensemble a cappella choir as well as the RCHS jazz band and concert band. Followed by a baked goods banquet. Donation based entry.
Book Barn shopping
The Book Barn is all set to help you with your gift shopping for two more weeks. There are areas throughout the shop with red holiday sign sections designating special gift suggestions by subject such as young adults, holiday crafts and cookbooks, special illustrated volumes, stocking stuffers, unique biographies and more. Come join us the next two Saturdays in December from 10 until 2 p.m. and get an early start on your gift giving. Most books run between $1 and $3, and we also offer puzzles, CDs and DVDs. The Book Barn will be closed Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve.
WVFR Christmas Breakfast
I hope you've made your list and are checking it twice because Santa Claus is coming to Washington Volunteer Fire and Rescue to have breakfast with the little and big kids on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Santa has altered his request for the menu some, so he is only asking that they will serve pancakes, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, hash browns, fried apples, orange juice, and coffee. Charge for adults and kids 11 and older is $10; kids ages 10 and under eat free. Santa has enlisted his trusty fire department members to prepare this for his guests.
Be sure to bring those cameras to get those last minute pictures with Santa. For more information, call 540-675-3615 and speak with one of their members. The WVFR hopes to see everyone at the breakfast.
Holiday Concert
Back by popular demand, “Due Amice” — Wendy Aichele, piano and Angela Snyder, violin — will help celebrate the season by presenting an informal “drop in” concert on Thursday, Dec. 22, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., at Washington Baptist Church. The concert will include traditional carols and favorite holiday classics, and is free and open to the public. All are welcome to drop by for just a few minutes or stay for the entire concert to enjoy some old-fashioned Christmas spirit!
Reminder
A reminder, don’t forget Saturday, Dec. 11, the United Methodist Church will be sponsoring their 44th Living Nativity from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the “Red Shed” beside the Rappahannock County Public Library, Washington.
Take a moment from the busy season and experience the joy of Christ’s birth with re-enactors and live animals. The Nativity can be seen from U.S. Route 211.
Town’s Christmas party
A reminder that the Washington Town Council wishes to extend an invitation to the town businesses, employees and residents and their family for the Christmas potluck dinner at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Washington Schoolhouse gym. Drinks, ice, and entrees will be provided.
Have a wonderful week everyone.