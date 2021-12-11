Retiring longtime bank teller will be missed
This week in my column, I am writing about a good dear friend who will leave a legacy behind at the Atlantic Union Bank in her own way.
When a special friend or co-worker retires, a part of the community leaves with them. You miss the camaraderie and laughter enjoyed by all. I must say that when I heard the news that my friend Patricia Grigsby, known to many of us as Pat, was retiring on Dec. 31, it kinda broke my heart a little.
Pat started out working at the Rappahannock National Bank in the town of Washington, on April 1, 1989, and has been with the bank for 33 years as a teller clerk.
She hung right in there when the bank was moving to its new location on U.S. Route 211 and through two new bank names.
Pat has succeeded, she’s found something to hold on to for 33 years, something to motivate her, something to inspire her, a job she loved very much. And all of that was passed on to each and every customer that walked through the bank door.
Pat and I go back a long way. We went to school together and graduated together.
When I would go to the bank, we would talk about the good old times over the years, and share memories. We had some sad times over the years. She would always still have that smile on her face that made you feel like family. She is one of a kind.
“Pat is the most kind hearted, sweetest person I have ever worked with. I loved our lunch dates because I always told her I’m going with my celebrity friend from Rappahannock. She knows everyone,” says Atlantic Union colleague Tina Anderson.
Pat lives in Castleton with her husband Alvin, and they have one daughter, Rena Fields, who lives in Asheville, North Carolina, with her husband Nick and their dog, Hanna.
Although Pat is retiring from the bank, she says that she is not going to retire to a rocker chair. She plans to spend time with her family, friends and enjoy life without being on a schedule every day. The best part about being retired is that you never have to request time off.
Pat said she will miss her co-workers and all the customers and friends who have been a part of or touched her life over the years.
Congratulations on retiring, Pat. I will miss your warmth, your way of making everybody feel like family, and seeing your smiling face. Enjoy the new chapter of your life to the fullest, my friend.
Pat will be taking visitors to bid her farewell on Dec. 31, from bank opening to bank closing (refreshments will be provided to sit and visit with her as well). Be sure to stop by.
Now Pat, you can go home at the close of the day on Dec. 31, and walk through the door and say to Alvin, “Honey, I’m home… for good!”
Good luck!
WVFR Christmas Breakfast
I hope you've made your list and are checking it twice because Santa Claus is coming to Washington Volunteer Fire and Rescue to have breakfast with the little and big kids alike on Saturday, Dec. 18, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Santa has altered his request for the menu some, so he is only asking that they will serve pancakes, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, orange juice, and coffee and he has enlisted his trusty fire department members to prepare this for his guests.
This event will be free for all guests and donations will gladly be accepted to help fund operations at the fire company. Due to COVID-19 precautions, breakfast will be served to the guests at the buffet line and they ask that you wear a mask when going to get your food. Please bring your cameras to get those last minute photos with Santa. For questions call 540-675-3615 and speak with one of their members. The WVFR hopes to see everyone at the breakfast.