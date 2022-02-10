Will you be my Valentine?
Is February the month of love? Well, it certainly is if you count the chocolates, the cards, the roses and the special dinners all centered around one day, Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14.
Valentine’s Day is a holiday set aside each February to celebrate our fondest affections for our loved ones. Traditionally, that includes cards, candy and flowers, or even a piece of jewelry.
Valentine’s isn’t just the day of “love.” It’s also the day for couples to recapture their relationship, for the time that they’ve been together.
There are many theories and myths surrounding the origin of the modern Valentine’s Day celebrations. Some adore Valentine’s Day, while others dread it. However, whatever your inclinations are, I hope everyone will have a nice Valentine’s Day and that the ladies will receive their red roses — the traditional Valentine’s flower.
Remember love doesn’t make the world go round — it is what makes the ride worthwhile for everyone. Show your sweetheart (or entire family) your romantic side by treating them on Monday, Feb. 14.
Do you need a last-minute gift for your honey? Stop by R. H. Ballard at 307 Main St. and check out the beautiful assortment of Valentine cards, velvet hearts, jewelry, and unique gifts for both men and women. Their best sellers during this time are one-of-a-kind jewelry. Ballard’s also put together unique boxes of Valentine gifts for customers needing a bit of help. They are beautifully packaged and ready for gifting, said Joanie.
Also check out The Inn at Little Washington’s gift shop. I am sure one can find something for their sweetie at one of these locations.
As William Shakespeare said: “Doubt thou the stars are fire, Doubt that the sun doth move. Doubt truth to be a liar, but never doubt I love.”
Concert
Due Amici — Washington’s own piano and violin duo of Wendy Aichele and Angela Snyder (technically from Front Royal) — will present a special concert entitled “Love Songs through the Seasons at 4 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 13, in the newly refurbished sanctuary of Washington Baptist Church. Come hear a hundred years of love songs, and enjoy the amazing sound of WBC’s “new” 1922 Mason Hamlin and Hamlin baby grand piano. The concert is free and open to the public. All are welcome.
Valentine couples
Wedding anniversary wishes go out to my brother Wayne and his wife Ruth Burke of Front Royal, and to Danny and Hope Huff of Washington, all of whom will celebrate their special day on Valentine’s Day.
Six more weeks of bad weather…
As always on Feb. 2, Punxsutawney Phil emerged from his burrow in Gobbler’s Knob, Pennsylvania, and his handlers announced whether or not he had seen his shadow. If Phil sees his shadow, legend has it that we can expect six more weeks of winter weather. Phil saw his shadow. I was hoping for spring around the corner. Ladies, guess we have to keep our flip flops packed away for several more weeks.
Birthday wishes
Beverly Exline would like to wish her sister, Lois Jenkins and her granddaughter, Aubrey Burke Happy Birthday and that she loves you both so much. They will celebrate their special day on Friday, Feb. 18. Aubrey will be turning 14.
Burning law
The 4 p.m. Burning Law states that from Feb. 15 through April 30 of each year, no burning before 4 p.m. is permitted if the fire is within 300 feet of woodland, brushland or fields containing dry grass or other flammable material.
Since forest fuels cure during the winter months, the danger of fire is higher in early spring than in summer when the forest and grasses are green with new growth. The law is an effective tool in the prevention of forest fires. Localities may have more restrictive outdoor burning laws.
To learn more about the law and how to protect yourself and your property, visit dof.virginia.gov.
Happy Valentine’s Day!