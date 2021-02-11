Rappahannock’s own Punxsutawney Phils
Six more weeks of winter weather?
That’s what the little groundhogs at the Child Care and Learning Center are predicting, given they saw their shadows on Feb. 2.
The Little Washington forecast for the remainder of the winter was confirmed by Punxsutawney Phil, the famous groundhog who emerges from his burrow at Gobbler’s Knob, Pa., who also saw his shadow earlier this month.
I had been hoping for spring to come early, but who am I to challenge CCLC’s gaggle of groundhogs?
Happy Valentine’s Day
Is February the month of love?
Well, it certainly is if you count the chocolates, the cards, the roses and the special dinners all centered around one day, Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14.
Valentine’s Day is a holiday set aside each February to celebrate our fondest affections for our loved ones. Traditionally, that includes cards, candy and flowers, or even a piece of jewelry.
Valentine’s isn’t just the day of “love.” It’s also the day for couples to recapture their relationship, for the time that they’ve been together.
There are many theories and myths surrounding the origin of the modern Valentine’s Day celebrations. Some adore Valentine’s Day, while others dread it.
Whatever your inclinations are, I hope everyone will have a nice Valentine’s Day and that the ladies will receive their red roses — the traditional Valentine’s flower.
Remember love doesn’t make the world go round — it is what makes the ride worthwhile for everyone.
As William Shakespeare said: “Doubt thou the stars are fire, Doubt that the sun doth move. Doubt truth to be a liar, But never doubt I love.”
Happy anniversary
Wedding anniversary wishes go out to Danny and Hope Huff of Washington, and my brother Wayne and his wife Ruth Burke, who will celebrate their special days on Sunday, Feb. 14.
Burning law
The 4 p.m. Burning Law states that from Feb. 15 through April 30 of each year, no burning before 4 p.m. is permitted if the fire is within 300 feet of woodland, brushland or fields containing dry grass or other flammable material.
Since forest fuels cure during the winter months, the danger of fire is higher in early spring than in summer, when the forest and grasses are green with new growth. The 4 p.m. Burning Law is an effective tool in the prevention of forest fires. Localities may have more restrictive outdoor burning laws.
To learn more about the law and how to protect yourself and your property, visit dof.virginia.gov.
A violation of the 4 p.m. Burning Law is a Class 3 misdemeanor punishable by up to a $500 fine. In addition to the criminal violation, those who allow a fire to escape are liable for the cost of suppressing the fire as well as any damage caused to others’ property.
Stay warm and have a wonderful week.
