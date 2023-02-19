The county library is excited to host a Seniors Paint event on Tuesday, Feb. 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Local artist Margaret Meyer will instruct participants in brush use, mixing and blending colors, adding layers, and applying personal artistic style in painting. All materials and snacks will be provided. This is a limited seating event, and registration is required. Please register in-person, via email rapplibrary@gmail.com, or call 540-675-3780 to register. This event is made possible by the support of the Friends of the Rappahannock County Library.
Also, please remember that you can receive FREE Basic Computer Help at the Library on Mondays and Wednesdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Friends of the Rappahannock County Library provide a technology assistant who is available to help troubleshoot, instruct, and resolve technology issues on a first-come first-served basis.
Please keep in mind that the Library is closed this Monday, Feb. 20, for President’s Day.
Community Lenten services return
Ecumenical community Lenten services will return to Rappahannock County next week following a two-year hiatus caused by Covid health concerns. On Ash Wednesday, Feb. 22, members of the Rappahannock Clergy Association will once again be at the fountain at the corner of Main and Middle Streets in Little Washington at noon to offer ashes to anyone who wishes to receive them. The 2023 ecumenical Community Lenten Series sponsored by the RCA begins the following Wednesday evening, March 1, and will continue for the next four Wednesday evenings.
Held this year at Trinity Episcopal Church, located at 379 Gay St., Washington, the services will follow a simple soup and salad dinner beginning at 6 p.m. served Trinity’s Parish Hall, with worship to follow in the sanctuary beginning at 7 p.m. The theme for this year’s series — “Be Prepared” — finds its inspiration in the words of Isaiah 40:3-4: “In the wilderness prepare the way for the Lord; make straight in the desert a highway for our God. And the glory of the Lord will be revealed, and all people will see it together.” As in past years, Rappahannock congregations, clergy, and choirs will come together to participate in these very special ecumenical community Lenten services.
All are welcome to attend both the free suppers and the services. For additional information, email the church at contactus@trinwash.org or call 540-675-3716.
Cabin Fever hits Book Barn
Cabin Fever has hit the Book Barn! Time to use these slower times to perhaps spruce up your home. February's special selection is Home Decorating books — buy one and get one half price. Lots to choose from. And we have quite a few jigsaw puzzles if you would rather just work on those. We also have a selection of books appropriate for Black History Month. Come on by the Book Barn any Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and we're happy to make suggestions.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...