Seniors: Come paint at the county library!

The county library is excited to host a Seniors Paint event on Tuesday, Feb. 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Local artist Margaret Meyer will instruct participants in brush use, mixing and blending colors, adding layers, and applying personal artistic style in painting. All materials and snacks will be provided. This is a limited seating event, and registration is required. Please register in-person, via email rapplibrary@gmail.com, or call 540-675-3780 to register. This event is made possible by the support of the Friends of the Rappahannock County Library. 

