Heartfelt congratulations on your retirement
Retirement is an event many people eagerly anticipate.
Margaret R. “Peggy” Ralph was appointed on Feb. 11, 2010, as Clerk of the Circuit Court in Rappahannock for a term commencing on March 1, 2010. She was elected to serve the remainder of Diane Bruce’s term on Nov. 2, 2010. That term expired on Dec. 31, 2015. Ms. Ralph was then re-elected for an 8-year term in November 2015, with that term expiring on Dec. 31, 2023. She retired effective at midnight on Feb. 1.
Most everyone knows her as Peggy.
I must say that when I heard the news that Peggy was retiring it kinda made me a little sad. When I first met Peggy, I thought she was a person hard to get to know. Every time I would go to the clerk's office and get the land transfers, I could feel her eyes watching me the entire time I was there. Although she wasn’t. I just had that gut feeling she was. I would slowly look around to see if I saw her nearby. A feeling I had for a long time.
Peggy just was not an open person and you just could not warm up to her at once. I think one had to prove themselves to her. That is not a bad thing.
In a 2015 letter to editor, Diane Bruce wrote:
“In Virginia, the circuit court clerk wears three hats: 1) recorder of land records, 2) circuit court administrator and 3) probate judge.” In many states these are three separate jobs administered by three separately paid persons. In Rappahannock, one person is responsible for all three of these jobs.
In a small office such as ours, the clerk is a “working clerk,” meaning the clerk is down in the trenches, working side-by-side every day, all day, with the deputies.
Understanding and managing the new and ever-evolving security procedures and technology, learning and applying the ever-changing laws and mastering the variety and volume of work takes years. A two-day training session in Richmond, some tips from a few friends and having previously filled in some forms in the clerk’s office is totally inadequate training and education to administer the myriad functions of the office.
Margaret “Peggy” Ralph is the only candidate with the skills acquired through experience and education and thorough knowledge of the law to serve as our circuit court clerk. These are the reasons why I shall vote for Margaret “Peggy” Ralph for circuit court clerk.”
Peggy indeed had the skills and experience and education and knowledge of the law to serve in the Circuit Court Clerk. She had no one but the best to teach her the ropes: Diane Bruce.
Peggy loved her job very much and took it very seriously.
Over time, guess I better say over years, she finally mellowed out big time toward me. Not sure what it was, but she became a good friend.
When I go up to get the land transfers now, when you walk through the door, she makes you feel like you have known her your whole life. Always wearing a smile on her face, saying hello. Although at times I am sure that she had her moments like everyone else does, she still made you feel welcome.
Dee Vest, deputy clerk, said “I have enjoyed working for Peggy over the years. She knows just about everyone who walks through the door and if she doesn’t, she will before they leave the office. Peggy is a wealth of knowledge when it comes to her job and she has shared that knowledge with us to move forward. I am going to miss Peggy, she was not only my boss but she was also my friend. Enjoy your next chapter, it is well deserved.”
When a friend or co-worker retires, a part of the community leaves with them. You miss the camaraderie and laughter enjoyed by all. But it also means no more meetings, waking up to a screaming alarm clock, and watching the clock till quitting time.
Deputy clerk Kaitlin R. Struckmann said, “I feel very fortunate to have worked for Peggy for the last 6 years. Under her expertise and guidance, I have gained the knowledge I will need to carry on the duties of the Clerk for years to come.”
There was a reception for Peggy’s retirement in the courtroom on Tuesday, Jan. 31, arranged and paid for by the local bar association.
Congratulations on retiring, Peggy. You have my fullest support on all of your future endeavors and whatever life decides to throw your way. You will be missed by everyone that knows you, your warmth, your way of making everybody feel like a family, and seeing your smiling face. Enjoy it to the fullest.
Kaitlin, I wish you all the best in taking the reins over. I am sure that you will do a great job.
Hoping for spring
The big day is today!
As always on Feb. 2, Punxsutawney Phil, groundhog emerges from his burrow at Gobbler’s Knob, Pa., and his handlers announce whether or not Phil has seen his shadow. If Phil sees his shadow, legend has it that we can expect six more weeks of winter weather. If he doesn’t see his shadow, spring is on its way. Be sure to watch the news for Phil’s forecast today.
This poor little groundhog mind is probably so confused with the different weather changes we are having here lately. One week we are having spring weather with high temperatures surpassing 60 degrees, then other times temperatures don’t get above the 30 and 40 degree range. It even confuses me sometimes. All we can do is wait and hope for the best.
Have a wonderful week.