Washington Mayor provides clarification on lack of lighting outside Post Office
In an email to me, Washington Mayor Fred Catlin said the following about the lack of street lighting outside the Post Office, which was the focus of last week’s column:
“The original plans for external lighting at the post office called for one bright light beside the front entrance and one in the loading area. There were never any plans for external lighting in the parking lot. A number of townspeople recognized the need for more external lighting and wanted to take action. The reason for waiting was to respect the USPS project manager’s request to wait until after construction ended. With the post office set to open, the time to address external lighting is now. We are ready to move forward with the property owner and local townspeople to add some appropriate additional lighting to the area.”
He continued, “I wanted to write to assure you and the residents of our community that more external lighting is coming and also to let you know that the people behind the dark skies initiative have been nothing but helpful in this process, ensuring that we strike the right balance between safety and night sky preservation. This post office endeavor over the past few years has been hard on everyone, but I urge everyone to focus on the positive. We are all working earnestly to help, not hinder, the opening and long-term operation of a safe, new post office!”
Rappahannock lost another Jewel
Life is a gift from God. Our children, family and friends are all gifts to be savored. Although some days may be full of hardship and sadness for us, and we may not understand why. We can surely keep the memories of our loved one alive and thank God for the blessings we had with them.
Sympathy goes out to Debra Mills on the passing of her daughter, Ashley Victoria Mills, 34, of Washington. She passed away on Friday, Feb. 11, at Fauquier Health Hospital.
When we lose a good friend, the experience is very traumatic, something we will never forget or perhaps never get over. It tugs at our soul in ways that only can be experienced by those who share our pain.
I cannot find words to even begin to say about Ashley. She was one of a kind. A true friend. She was working out at Baldwin's Grocery. Every time you would go in she always had a smile on her face. If you would go in feeling yucky some days, she always found a way to make you smile and made you feel better before you left the store. Ashley had such a sweet personality, I never knew her to say a bad thing about anyone. A very sweet person indeed.
Ashley was a loving mother and daughter and absolutely loved being a baseball Mom. Her mom and her son, Adam Hite, were everything to her. I can truly say they were her world.
She was an avid fan of NASCAR and faithfully cheered on her beloved Redskins.
Ashley will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.
We loved you, and we will always hold and cherish the many good memories. Rest well, my friend, you will not be forgotten.
A Celebration of Ashley’s Life will be held in September.
– Natalie Bacho
Community Lenten Series canceled due to health concerns
The Community Lenten Series has been canceled for this year due to health concerns for our congregations and our community. The Rappahannock Clergy Association reached this decision at its February meeting after thorough and thoughtful deliberation and prayerful consideration. Representing eight of our participating congregations, those present took into account age and risk factors associated with large indoor gatherings, and the advice of area health authorities urging caution because of the continuing regional health emergency associated with the Covid virus. Reluctant to cancel the Lenten Series, the RCA reminds the faithful of services and special worship opportunities offered throughout the Lenten Season by our various churches, and looks forward to a time when we can all gather safely to share fellowship and worship together.
Taverns and Hotels
In 1802, Mrs. Anne Coxe acquired lot 8. She was the daughter of George Calvert’s brother John Calvert and his wife Helen (Bailey) Calvert and had married Capt. David J. Coxe in 1799. In 1803, she received a license to establish an “ordinary” (an inn or tavern) at this site, so the building that still exists on this site was probably constructed in the very early 188s. The main floor was used to serve meals; upstairs were several small private rooms that were rented to lady travelers and to more affluent gentlemen and a large common room where lodgers rented spaces — often just a space on a bed that was shared with other travelers or even space on the floor. In 1850, after Anne’s death, the building was sold to Amos Dear and the building became known as Dear’s Hotel.
An 1833 plan of the town, shown above, shows that “Mrs. Resor’s house was located on lots 42-43. Mary Resor resided there and maintained a tavern. In 1837, Thorn’s tavern was located in the building. A merchant’s license had been issued to George Thorn in 1834 and an ordinary license had been issued to him in 1836. The building later became the Washington Academy and a boarding house before becoming the home of the Baggarly family.
Editor’s note: This information was excerpted from Maureen I. Harris’ book, “Washington, Virginia, a History, 1735-2018.”