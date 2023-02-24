The ‘Miller Building’ mystery is solved
I have had people calling me regarding the sign that had been added in front of the Harris Hollow Foods building on Main Street. One person who was out of state called me and asked me why it was called The Miller Building? I told him I wasn’t sure, but I would try to find out. To make a long story short, I thought I would do a little snooping around and see if I could solve the mystery.
As I was often told by a good friend, make sure that you get your facts straight from the horse's mouth.
So this past Friday, I called H.B. Wood, the building’s owner. I thought if anyone would know, H.B. would. He was so kind as to tell me a little history of the building. He said that W. Arthur Miller had built the building, and that Stu Willis and Eve Willis, daughter of Arthur Miller had always referred it to the Miller Building over the years. Douglas Baumgardner purchased the building in 1982 for his law office and he always referred to it as The Miller Building as well.
So the mystery was finally solved and I called the people that wanted to know why it was called that name.
Thanks H.B. Wood for the little history of the building. By the way, the other three interested people said that it was a beautiful building and sign.
Firehouse Treasures Thrift Shop Sale
Fifty percent off all clothing (men's, women's & children's) starting Tuesday, Feb. 21, running through the rest of the month. The Thrift Shop is open on Tuesday and Wednesday, from noon to 4 p.m. and Saturday, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. They are located at 10 Firehouse Ln. in Washington. For more information or any questions, call the shop during open hours at 540-675-1245. Stop by and check out the great stuff they have to offer.
A New Facelift
Editor’s note: The following information was excerpted from Maureen I. Harris’ book, “Washington, Virginia, a History, 1735-2018.”
Rose Hill Veterinary Practice was founded in 1998 with the goal of providing full-service care to all animals in a previously underserved portion of the Virginia Piedmont. With headquarters in Rappahannock County, the practice has grown to include two full-service facilities. The Large Animal Practice started in 1998 as a solo ambulatory practice and now has three veterinarians providing full-service, farm-to-farm care. In 2006, we opened a treatment facility for our Large Animal practice that allows a greater depth of care and houses some of the most advanced equipment and services available.
In 2003, we opened our full-service Small Animal Clinic where our clients also enjoy a dedicated staff that provides the most in-depth care with the most advanced equipment in the region. The veterinarians provide high quality medicine and surgery in a quiet, relaxed environment where both the patient and the owner can enjoy their visit. Our support staff is among the most experienced, talented and compassionate within our profession.
According to Jennifer Savage, Office Management for the small clinic
Whether you have a large farm operation that needs a veterinarian or you have a tiny kitten that needs care, Rose Hill Veterinary Practice, P.C. has the tools and the trained staff to assure a positive experience for all. We are all dedicated to providing quality client service in a friendly and professional manner
Remember those exciting changes I mentioned in our New Year post? Well, it is our 20th anniversary and construction is officially underway! We are excited to announce that we are expanding our building to allow us to serve you better.
We are adding more exam rooms, kennels, and a larger surgical suite. Our lobby, business office, and reception area will also be expanded to improve our client experience. Two of our exam rooms will be designated to serve only cats and allow us to decrease stress for our feline patients. Our treatment room will be expanded to improve patient care and a state-of-the art dental suite added.
We are so excited for this journey and hope to complete the entire project by late summer 2023. The project will be completed in phases to allow us to remain open during construction. Please note that parking locations have changed and our entrance door has been relocated to the left of where it has been for the past 20 years.
The construction team is working as quickly and efficiently as possible, but this renovation will take time. We appreciate your kindness, grace, and patience as we navigate this journey. The clinic has always been a loud place between our joyous staff, meowing kitties, and canine friends singing the song of their people, but with the added noise from the renovation please bear with us. We may ask you to repeat yourself while on the phone or in person.
We thank you for your unwavering support and please know how much we appreciate your patience during our expansion.
Lot 14 (211 and 233 Main Street)
In 1951, Harold Geest leased lot 14 to the Town of Washington for use as a recreation area for a period of five years, and the town playground was developed on this property. After this, he sold the southern half of lot 14 to W. Arthur Miller in 1955, on which was constructed a concrete block building and the Washington Post Office, from April 1956 to 1981, on the north side. The Rappahannock Health Department was also located in the building and Mrs. John M. Barger Jr. opened a beauty shop in the building.
Douglas Baumgardner purchased the building in 1982 for his law office and added ground and upper levels in the rear. Dr. W. Neal Mayberry of Luray opened a dental office in the rear ground level on 3 June 1982, seeing patients on Thursdays. In 1987, the rear lower level was the site of Washington Video Rentals, owned by Susan Kauffman and Rae Haase, which sold and rented video tapes. When Baumgardner retired in 2014, Miller Building LLC (Eve Willis, daughter of Arthur Miller) acquired the property. The south side of the building was converted to an antique/gift shop called Rare Finds. The north side of the building housed the law office of Michael Brown of the Walker-Jones legal firm. In 2018, Rare Finds occupied the main floor of the building. The offices of Hampton Title Agency were on the rear lower level. In 2018, the owner of the property, designated as Tax Map 20A-1-45A (211 Main Street), was Miller Building LLC (J Stewart Willis).
Geest sold the northern half of lot 14 to Marion and Neil Watts in 1965. On this property was constructed a one-story concrete block building with a basement level that was a 6-unit apartment building in 2018, with units on the eastern Main Street side and lower-level units on the western side of the lot. In 2018, the owner of the property, designated as Tax Map 20A-1-45 (233 Main Street), was T & M Properties of Rappahannock LLC.
Have a good week everyone!