The ‘Miller Building’ mystery is solved 

wash-23.jpg

The Miller Building new sign located at Harris Hollow Foods building on Main Street.

I have had people calling me regarding the sign that had been added in front of the Harris Hollow Foods building on Main Street. One person who was out of state called me and asked me why it was called The Miller Building? I told him I wasn’t sure, but I would try to find out. To make a long story short, I thought I would do a little snooping around and see if I could solve the mystery. 

wash-23a.jpg

The Miller Building on Wednesday morning.

