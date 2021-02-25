Book Barn reopening
The Book Barn is happy to announce that it will be reopening on Saturday, March 6. Temporarily the hours will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please come by to select reading material for the rest of the winter. There are lots of books, CDs, and DVDs available at great prices. Please wear masks and practice social distancing. Hope to see you there!
Buildings in town
A number of buildings have been constructed since 1950. These include the buildings housing the Welch Gallery at 341 Main St., Wine Loves Chocolate at 353 Main St., the Little Washington Spa at 261 Main St., Rare Finds at 211 Main St., the Little Washington Theatre at 291 Gay St., the CenturyLink telephone building at 320 Gay St., the Rappahannock Medical Clinic at 338 Gay St., the Department of Social Services at 354 Gay St., Country Places Realty at 360 Gay St., and the Inn's Clairborne House at 456 Gay St. There’s also the vacant building at 249 Main Street, a 6-unit apartment building at 233 Main St., the Buntin home at 191 Main St., the small brick house on Lot 32, the log home at 171 Gay St., the home owned by Skippy Giles at 532 Gay St., the Comp home at 639 Main St., and the Rappahannock County Clerk's office at 238 Gay St.
Some of the homes that existed in 1950 have since been converted into commercial and nonresidential establishments. These include the Morehouse home on Lot 7, the Carter-Dudley home on Lot 9, the Clopton House on Lot 26, and the Byrd Jones house on Lot 39, which were converted to overnight lodging by the Inn at Little Washington. Others are the Compton home on Lot 16 which bacame te Foster-Harris House bed and breakfast; the Oden home on Lot 22, the Lillard-Sisk home on Lot 23, and the Bywaters-Verner house on Lot 24 which were purchased by the Inn; the Mary Lea residence on Lot 27 which houses the Rappahannock News offices; the Phelbert Green home on Lot 41, which became the offices for Trinity Church; and the home on Lot 48 which became the Gay Street Inn.
Since 1950, many buildings in the town have been renovated by businesses and private homeowners. According to Town estimates, $12-14 million has been spent on renovation of up to 35 buildings in the town, some owned by the Inn at Little Washington and the Clopton House, LLC, including the main Inn building (formerly a garage and the country store on Lot 24), the Inn Tavern Shops (formerly Mrs. Coxe's tavern on Lot 8), The Parsonage (formerly the home of James Brereton Jones and his descendants on Lot 26), The Claiborne House (formerly the site of the home of Guy Burke on Lot 39), and the Carter House (formerly the home of the family by this name on Lot 9). Two large homes that were renovated by their owners were Mount Prospect and Avon Hall. These renovations were guided by the Historic District Ordinance and the Architectural Review Board.
The Town conducted an inventory of buildings in the town for the 2017 Comprehensive Plan. It was estimated that there were 45 owner-occupied units, 9 vacant residential units, 28 rental units, 50 commercial units, and 7 vacant lots. In 2010, the estimated household size for owner-occupied homes was 1.74 and that for rental dwellings was 1.92.
Editor’s note: This information was culled from Maureen I. Harris’ book, “Washington, Virginia, a History, 1735-2018.”
