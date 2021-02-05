The ‘old’ Washington Post Office
From about 1910 until 1956, the two-story frame building on the northeast corner of Main and Jett streets housed the Washington Post Office. Today it’s home to the newspaper you’re now reading, the Rappahannock News.
In 1955, Lot 14 at the northwest corner of Main and Porter Streets was sold to W. Arthur Miller, and in April 1956 the Washington Post Office was relocated to a new cinderblock building that Miller constructed on the southern part of this lot. The post office was housed in the northern part of the new building, with the W. A. Miller-John Caskie Real Estate Firm on the south side.
Miller was the postmaster at that time. A mailbox — something we’ve not seen during the past year in Washington, and here we are in the 21st century — was requested by the Town to be located outside the post office.
In about 1961, Carol Miller became Washington’s postmaster; she retired in April 1991 after 30 years in this position.
In 1981, the Washington Post Office was relocated from lot 14 to the northern part of the brick building on lot 9 at the southwest corner of Main and Middle streets (389B Main Street) and remained there through 2018. Lot 9 was sold by Werner Krebser to Patrick O’ Connell and Reinhardt Lynch in 1992.
In 2018, the U.S. Postal Service announced that the Washington Post Office, which had been located in the town of Washington since at least 1804, would be moved to a new site on Route 211 between Bank Road and Schoolhouse Road.
Attempting to keep the post office within Washington, the Town Council passed a resolution in December 2018 authorizing sale of a half-acre property on Warren Avenue at Leggett Lane to Mid Atlantic Postal Properties, which slowly but surely is now building a new post office for the county seat.
Editor’s note: This information was culled from Maureen I. Harris’ book, “Washington, Virginia, a History, 1735-2018.”
Sympathy
My deepest sympathy to the Dolly Gay Alfred family.
The 72-year-old Dolly, of Reva, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 23 in Culpeper. She was a member of Gid Brown Bible Baptist Church. She was a goodhearted, loving woman of God. Dolly never failed to call and check on others, she was very selfless. She always put others before herself.
She would always bake for every family in her church a Christmas fruit cake. It was so tasty with coffee.
Dolly, you will be missed by everyone.
A graveside service was held at Novum Baptist Church Cemetery, with Pastor Bruce Beeler officiating.
Also deep sympathy goes out to Marc Malik, who lost his wife, Laurel, just before Christmas. They were happily married for 50 years.
Heart month
A reminder to everyone that February is Heart Month. So let’s make blood pressure control our goal.
Uncontrolled high blood pressure is a leading cause of heart disease and stroke, often showing no signs or symptoms. Which is why having your blood pressure checked regularly is important.
If you know you have high blood pressure, take these steps: Ask your doctor what your blood pressure should be. Set a goal to lower your pressure. Take your blood pressure medicine as directed and reduce sodium intake, for sodium can raise blood pressure.
Birthday wishes
Birthday wishes go out to Marc Malik, who turned 86 on Tuesday, Feb. 2, and who said that the groundhog saw his shadow, which means six more weeks of bad weather.
Birthday wishes go out to Terri Lehman, who is celebrating today, Feb. 4. We miss Terri’s cheerful face behind the counter of the Corner Store. Rock Smoot will celebrate his big day on Sunday, Feb. 7. And Frank Moffett blows out his candles on Monday, Feb. 8. Birthday wishes as well to a dear friend of mine, Pastor Phil Bailey, who will celebrate his special day on Saturday, Feb. 13.
Bryant Lee will eat cake on Wednesday, Feb. 17. Birthday wishes as well go out to Bud Clatterbuck, who is celebrating on Friday, Feb. 19; another dear friend of mine, Lillie Corbin of Sperryville, who will be turning 93 on Tuesday, Feb. 23. Mary McFarland of Sperryville will be turning 71 on Thursday, Feb. 25, and Betty Grigsby, who will celebrate her special day on Sunday, Feb. 28.
May you all have many more birthdays.
