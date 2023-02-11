A virtual storytime for the kids at CCLC
David Hyde Costello, of Amherst, Massachusetts, visited CCLC remotely on Jan. 30, providing a book reading of his famous book, “I Can Help” for the preschoolers.
He worked in collaboration with the children to brainstorm more characters and problems that need to be solved. David then provided drawings of all their animal characters acting out the situations that were created by the children’s imaginations. Lisa Pendleton, program director said, “David’s visits are always exciting to our inspiring young author/illustrators!”
The Rappahannock Association for Arts and Community Claudia Mitchell Art Fund generously funded this year’s CCLC’s author/illustrator program.
Happy Valentine’s Day
Is February the month of love?
Well, it certainly is if you count the chocolates, the cards, the roses and the special dinners all centered around one day, Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14.
Valentine’s Day is a holiday set aside each February to celebrate our fondest affections for our loved ones. Traditionally, that includes cards, candy and flowers, or even a piece of jewelry.
Valentine’s isn’t just the day of “love.” It’s also the day for couples to recapture their relationship, for the time that they’ve been together.
There are many theories and myths surrounding the origin of the modern Valentine’s Day celebrations. Some adore Valentine’s Day, while others dread it.
Whatever your inclinations are, I hope everyone will have a nice Valentine’s Day and that the ladies will receive their red roses — the traditional Valentine’s flower.
Remember love doesn’t make the world go round — it is what makes the ride worthwhile for everyone.
As William Shakespeare said: “Doubt thou the stars are fire, Doubt that the sun doth move. Doubt truth to be a liar, But never doubt I love.”
Valentine couples
Wedding anniversary wishes go out to my brother Wayne and his wife, Ruth Burke of Front Royal, and to Danny and Hope Huff of Washington, all of whom will celebrate their special day on Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14).
Check your blood pressure this Heart Month
A reminder to everyone that February is Heart Month. So let’s make blood pressure control our goal.
Uncontrolled high blood pressure is a leading cause of heart disease and stroke, often showing no signs or symptoms. Which is why having your blood pressure checked regularly is important.
If you know you have high blood pressure, take these steps: Ask your doctor what your blood pressure should be. Set a goal to lower your pressure. Take your blood pressure medicine as directed and reduce sodium intake, for sodium can raise blood pressure.
Birthday wishes
Birthday wishes go out to Frank Moffett who blows out his candles on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Birthday wishes as well to a dear friend of mine, Pastor Phil Bailey, who will celebrate his special day on Monday, Feb. 13.
Bryant Lee will eat cake on Friday, Feb. 17. Birthday wishes as well go out to Bud Clatterbuck, who is celebrating on Sunday, Feb. 19; another dear friend of mine, Lillie Corbin of Sperryville, who will be turning 95, on Thursday, Feb. 23, Mary McFarland day is on Saturday, Feb. 25, and Betty Grigsby, who will celebrate her special day on Tuesday, Feb. 28 in Heaven.
May you all have many more birthdays.
Burning law
The 4 p.m. Burning Law states that from Feb. 15 through April 30 of each year, no burning before 4 p.m. is permitted if the fire is within 300 feet of woodland, brushland or fields containing dry grass or other flammable material.
Since forest fuels cure during the winter months, the danger of fire is higher in early spring than in summer, when the forest and grasses are green with new growth. The 4 p.m. Burning Law is an effective tool in the prevention of forest fires. Localities may have more restrictive outdoor burning laws.
To learn more about the law and how to protect yourself and your property, visit dof.virginia.gov.
A violation of the 4 p.m. Burning Law is a Class 3 misdemeanor punishable by up to a $500 fine. In addition to the criminal violation, those who allow a fire to escape are liable for the cost of suppressing the fire as well as any damage caused to others’ property.
Stay warm and have a wonderful week.