A sign from Heaven
Can loved ones send us messages from heaven? Yes, I believe they can indeed! I lost my granddaughter on Aug. 10, 2021. She always was fond of rainbows and butterflies. She loved those bright colors in the rainbows. Her eyes would light up, and she’d get a big smile on her face every time she would see one.
She came to visit us in spirit on Sunday morning with the most beautiful rainbow I have ever seen. That rainbow was so close to my house. It looked like I could just reach out and touch it. I have never seen one like it in all the years I have been around. It was so big and close with a beautiful ray of colors. I could feel her spirit was with me.
Saturday, Jan. 8, was her Celebration Of Life and it was a bad day for some of us. So Olivia came to visit us on Sunday morning to let us know that she is at peace in heaven and she is watching over us and that her spirit will be with us always. We don’t have to worry about her any more.
There’s a difference between being in a room alone and having your departed loved one there with you in spirit. You can feel it — I could on Sunday morning. It’s a feeling you will never get over and forget.
So everytime I see a beautiful rainbow grace the sky, my heart will probably jump a beat, knowing that Olivia Grace Clatterbuck's spirit is nearby and will always be with us. Thank you for your visit. Just what we all needed.
Snow days
The Child Care & Learning Center School Age Club has enjoyed their snow days, Wednesday and Friday last week, with epic sledding! CCLC Teacher Ryan Williams, also a Rappahannock County High School junior who’s pursuing a career in teaching after graduation, instructed a student how to safely fly down this long sledding hill.
“Snow days are some of my favorite days to get outside with the kids. Watching them sledding downhill, squealing and giggling all the way to the bottom is pure joy!” Michelle Almond SAC said.
Ryan excels in a program called Teachers for Tomorrow through RCPS and works with Ms. Estes in her Rappahannock County Elementary School Kindergarten class. His caring respect is contagious among his students.
January Closing
The Book Barn is announcing that it will be closed for the month of January due to COVID-19 concerns. No donations will be accepted during this time. Hopefully, reopening will be in February.
Correction
Last week's edition (Jan. 6) in the Washington column, Reynolds Memorial Baptist Church, 3948 Sperryville Pike, Sperryville, invites the children of our community to a Christian faith based program called AWANA, which listed the wrong date, it sure had been Jan. 9, instead of April 9. Sorry for the confusion.
Rappahannock Historical Society calendars for sale
Rappahannock Historical Society still has some of their 2022 calendars, which feature photos in and around Woodville, for sale. Stop by and pick one up. Price is $10 plus tax. They are open on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Community Bonfire update
According to Hunt Harris, now that we have had some rain and snow, it seems safe to do the community bonfire. Lighting will be around 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15, weather permitting. Community members are welcome to bring holiday greenery to the bonfire site behind the county buildings next to the pond at Avon Hall at any time, right up until the fire lighting. For additional information, contact Bonfire Coordinator Hunt Harris at hunthharris@gmail.com or call him at 540-987-8888.
January birthdays
Birthday wishes for the month of January go out to Ron Maxwell (Jan. 5), Cheri Woodard (Jan. 16), Cliff Miller IV (Jan. 21), Kim Nelson (Jan. 28), Bob Ryan (Jan 30).
Stay warm and have a great week.