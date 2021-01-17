Olivia’s seventh birthday
One special little girl, Olivia Grace Clatterbuck, who turned seven on Sunday, Jan. 10, thought she had to have two birthday celebrations. In the morning Olivia’s mom fixed her a special breakfast: chocolate chip pancakes.
For dinner Olivia’s mom brought in different kinds of pizza, and got her an ice cream cake, along with presents to open. She was a happy little girl.
The party was so small this year because of the COVID. Only seven attended the party. Everyone had a nice time.
The party was held at the home of Steve and Jan Clatterbuck in Harris Hollow.
Olivia received very nice gifts. That afternoon Olivia decided that she needed her hair trimmed for going back to school on Monday. So her dad took her and her brother Roman to Front Royal to get their hair cut. They both came back looking good for school on Monday.
It was the perfect way to end the day for Olivia and to say happy birthday to a sweet baby girl by her parents, brother and grandparents, who love and adore her so much.
Olivia is the daughter of Jonathan and Amber Clatterbuck.
Happy Birthday Ruby Dwyer
The Thornton she flows
From the mountains on high
As hemlocks and oaks
And old beech trees go by
While passing a homestead
The river might say
“How is my dear lass
Ruby Ellen today?”
Ruby was known
For her basketball skills
She rode horses and hiked
Through the hollows and hills
Later she moved
Not too far from her kin
To the banks of the Piney
The Thorntons old friends
Ruby’s now known
As the queen of Old Hollow
And like the two rivers
She’s a pleasure to follow
So let’s wish her a happiest
Birthday today
And send all our hugs
And our kisses her way.
— Richard Parsons
Ruby Dwyer will be 93 years old Jan. 19. She is currently residing in an assisted living home (English Meadows) in Culpeper.
As you can imagine, the COVID crisis has made life especially difficult. But she is never one to complain.
On another positive note, there are only 68 more days to go until it’s officially spring!
Until next week keep smiling and stay safe!
