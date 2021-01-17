washington-va-welcome-sign
Luke Christopher

Olivia’s seventh birthday

One special little girl, Olivia Grace Clatterbuck, who turned seven on Sunday, Jan. 10, thought she had to have two birthday celebrations. In the morning Olivia’s mom fixed her a special breakfast: chocolate chip pancakes.

For dinner Olivia’s mom brought in different kinds of pizza, and got her an ice cream cake, along with presents to open. She was a happy little girl.

The party was so small this year because of the COVID. Only seven attended the party. Everyone had a nice time.

The party was held at the home of Steve and Jan Clatterbuck in Harris Hollow.

Olivia received very nice gifts. That afternoon Olivia decided that she needed her hair trimmed for going back to school on Monday. So her dad took her and her brother Roman to Front Royal to get their hair cut. They both came back looking good for school on Monday.

It was the perfect way to end the day for Olivia and to say happy birthday to a sweet baby girl by her parents, brother and grandparents, who love and adore her so much.

Olivia is the daughter of Jonathan and Amber Clatterbuck.

Happy Birthday Ruby Dwyer

Ruby Dwyer will be 93 years old on January 19. She is currently residing in an assisted living home (English Meadows) in Culpeper.

The Thornton she flows

From the mountains on high

As hemlocks and oaks

And old beech trees go by

While passing a homestead

The river might say

“How is my dear lass

Ruby Ellen today?”

Ruby was known 

For her basketball skills

She rode horses and hiked

Through the hollows and hills

Later she moved

Not too far from her kin

To the banks of the Piney

The Thorntons old friends

Ruby’s now known

As the queen of Old Hollow

And like the two rivers

She’s a pleasure to follow

So let’s wish her a happiest 

Birthday today

And send all our hugs 

And our kisses her way.

— Richard Parsons

As you can imagine, the COVID crisis has made life especially difficult. But she is never one to complain.

On another positive note, there are only 68 more days to go until it’s officially spring!

Until next week keep smiling and stay safe!

