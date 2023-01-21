At the Inn, a grand welcome for the ‘Humble Bird’ 

washbook.jpg

Renowned chef Jacques Pépin will visit the Inn next weekend to celebrate the release of his latest book.

Jacques Pépin and Patrick O’Connell will share their journeys as American culinary pioneers on Sunday, Jan. 29, with two special events celebrating the release of Pépin’s new book, “Art of the Chicken: A Master Chef’s Paintings, Stories, and Recipes of the Humble Bird.”

washbook-19.jpg

Jacques Pépin will be available for signing his new book, Art of the Chicken  on the weekend of Jan. 29.

