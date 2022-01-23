Mother Nature sure gave us some snow
I hope that everyone survived the snowstorm that Mother Nature dumped on us Sunday. Wow did she dump everything on us: snow, ice and rain. Got up on Monday morning and looked out, snow was glittering. I am hoping that the snow will disappear fast for us.
Overall, I can say that everybody in my home was prepared for Mother Nature. The only thing we can do is to take it with a smile, move on and keep in mind that spring is just around the corner. I am counting the days until spring arrives and we hear the birds chirping.
Girl Scout Cookie time
Yes, it’s cookie time now to March 31, Everybody loves Girl Scout Cookies, but keep in mind that the sales also help do great things. Girl scouts in our local communities will become young business entrepreneurs as they learn goal-setting, marketing skills and money management.
Troop 772 is a multi-level troop with girls in first, second, third, fourth, and fifth-grades. We are the only troop in the county. Cookie boxes cost $5 each, including Adventurefuls, Lemon-Ups, Trefoils, Do-Si-Dos, Samoas, Tagalongs, Thin Mints, S'Mores, Toffee-Tastic (gluten free).
Adventurefuls are a new cookie — an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt. Adventurefuls takes cookie lovers on a delicious taste adventure just like girl scouts go on their own amazing adventures all year long.
The girls gave their donated boxes to local heroes in our community: Fire companies, Sheriff’s Office, Post Offices, Lilla Fletcher Leto for her wonderful work on HelpingHannock Facebook page, Headwaters for their after school and summer camp programs, Rappahannock County Public Schools for keeping our children safely in school learning, Child Care & Learning Center for staying open during the pandemic for essential personnel, and a box to each member of the Rappahannock Senior Center.
The troop gave back to the community by donating school supplies and turkeys to the food bank. For a third year in a row, the girls help the food bank put together Thanksgiving baskets on Nov. 20. The troop adopted two children for Christmas.
Leaders are Sinead Arndt, Heather Farmer, Allison Mosher, and Shannon Ennis.
Cookies can be bought online for local free delivery at https://DigitalCookie.GirlScouts.org/scout/troop772-281
COVID-19 is impacting cookie season for a third year now. Booths are starting this weekend,from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 22, at 211 Quicke Mart, Washington and Mayhughs in Amissville if the weather is permitting.
If anyone wants to reach out for a special project or activity the girls can help with/participate please let them know.
Keep reading the paper each week to find out their date, time and place of sales.
For more information, call daytime/cell 540-270-3095, home 540-987-9250.
Birthday wishes
Birthday wishes go out to a friend, Linda Clark of Harris Hollow, who will celebrate her special day on Friday, Jan. 28, Randall Updike will be cutting his cake on Wednesday, Jan. 31.
Wolf Moon
I hope that you took the time to see the Wolf Moon that took place on Monday, Jan. 17. The January full moon is traditionally called the Wolf Moon because wolves can be heard howling at the moon more around this time of year. It was believed that wolves howled more during the winter due to hunger. However, howling can also be a sign of wolves defining territory, trying to locate other pack members, reinforcing social bonds or coordinating hunting, according to The Farmers' Almanac.
I was up during the night and took a look at it. It was so beautiful.
Stay warm, keep looking forward to spring.