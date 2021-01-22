The Three Little Pigs
From the classroom of the Child Care Learning Center, Miss Amy’s class is learning the story of “The Three Little Pigs.”
The children will be engaged in activities that reinforce important objectives in their Teaching Strategies Curriculum and parent participation with the weekly themes is welcome.
During this unit, Ms. Amy kindly asked Joanne Brown if she would be willing to use her artistic abilities to make puppets. Puppets are a wonderful way to keep young children engaged in storytelling as an extension to our small group activity of making houses out of bricks.
A child suggested the school make a wolf puppet to blow their house down. This week should initiate a lot of positive approaches to learning.
Gay Street virtual talk
Join Gay Street Gallery this Saturday, Jan. 23, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. for the Virtual Artists' Talk surrounding the new exhibition featuring Sara Adams, Mike Howat, Doris Jones, Andrew Morgan, Nancy Nord and Kevin H. Adams talking about their work and process, while they "stroll" through the gallery in a virtual exhibition, visible while you listen.
If you would like to see the work before the talk, it is on display now in the physical gallery, on the gallery website and at the Virtual 3D Gallery.
For those online, here’s the Zoom Link to join in.
A little local history
The only recent sheriff of Rappahannock County to live in the town of Washington was William Buntin.
In 1950 William A. and Elizabeth Buntin purchased the northern part of lot 16, containing 0.3445 acres (195 Main Street) and the Buntins built the brick home that is located on the property. William was appointed sheriff of Rappahannock County in 1976 and retired in 1984.
Speaking of which, there is the tale of errant teenage boys, driving without a license and having managed to acquire beer from a country store, when they were spotted by Sheriff Buntin. The teenagers took flight and thought they had eluded the sheriff by speeding and taking numerous back roads through the county. However, when the boys arrived home a few hours later they found Sheriff Buntin waiting for them on their front porch.
Some Rappahannock County men recall that the worst fear of their miscreant youth was to be apprehended by Buntin and then be hauled before Judge Rayner Snead at the courthouse.
Elizabeth taught at the high school, was a social worker for 33 years, served as director of Rappahannock County Social Services, authored the scripts for the Trinity Church house tours, and wrote a book on the history of Bromfield Parish.
After William’s death, Elizabeth and their daughter Nancy have continued to live in the family home on Main Street.
Editor’s note: This information was culled from Maureen I. Harris’ book, “Washington, Virginia, a History, 1735-2018.”
On another positive note, there are only 68 more days to go until it’s officially spring!
Until next week keep smiling and stay safe!
