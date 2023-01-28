CCLC kids haul 12 pounds of trash out of state park
On Monday, Jan. 16, the school-aged children at the Child Care and Learning Center celebrated Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday with service to their community and the environment at Shenandoah River State Park.
The day started with a wonderful hands-on display by interpretive ranger Davey Allen about the animals found in the park. The children even got to hold a green snake named “Green Bean” and touch a corn snake named “Bob.”
After lunch, the children split up into four groups and collected trash from all over the picnic grounds. Despite fewer people using the picnic grounds in the winter and the fact that the rangers had just done a trash cleanup, the children were so thorough and committed that they collected 12 pounds of trash and probably found every bottle cap and candy wrapper out there! They ended their day with a hike on the Cottonwood Trail, picking up more trash along the way.
‘Write Sale’ at the Book Barn
The Book Barn has been busier than ever this month as a result of the $5 fill-a-bag January Write Sale. This past Saturday an extended group of cousins and friends met at the Book Barn to have reading time for both adults and their tots. This Saturday, Jan. 28, will be the last chance for the bag sale – so come out and fill a bag with puzzles, CDs, DVDs, audio books, and of course good old hold in your hand books.
Ballard’s now open seven days a week
R. H. Ballard Shop & Gallery just received beautiful new serving pieces from Terrafirma Ceramics out of Brooklyn, New York. Also they are restocking with all kinds of gourmet goods and tabletop items. Stop in and check out all the new things in the store.
The shop is currently staying open seven days a week from 10 a.m to 6 p.m.
All new designs can also be viewed and purchased on their website, www.rhballard.com
A Rapp alumna makes the Dean’s List in college
Congratulations goes out to Brealyn Steward who is currently a freshman at Wittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio. Brealyn made the Fall Dean list 2022. She was a Rappahannock County High School graduate in 2022.
Her mother, Joyce and father, Jimmy are so proud of her.
Keep up the good work Brealyn!
The Fire Department
In 1935, a volunteer fire department was organized as a result of the new waterworks system providing potable water to the town. Franklin Clyde Baggarly was elected chief of the new department and was asked by the Town Council to develop a constitution and by-laws. Having a functioning fire department and water supply were essential to the town for obtaining fire insurance. The Washington Volunteer Fire Department was incorporated in 1939.
Its officers at that time were T. C. Lea, president; L. V. Merrill and D. C. Updike, vice-presidents; L. J. Turner, secretary-treasurer; and W. A. Miller and George J. Davis Jr., as additional trustees. In 1940, Warner Miller sold part of town lot 29 to the Town of Washington. On this lot was constructed the cinder block Washington Fire Department building, which was set back from the street and had large bays for entrance and exit of the fire trucks. The fire department remained in this building until the 1970s when it moved to a new larger building on Warren Avenue. The old firehouse was renovated as an office building and in 2018 it housed the offices of the Commonwealth Attorney and the County Attorney.
Editor’s note: This information was excerpted from Maureen I. Harris’ book, “Washington, Virginia, a History, 1735-2018.”