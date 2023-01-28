CCLC kids haul 12 pounds of trash out of state park

Wash1-3.jpg

The CCLC school-agers went to Shenandoah River State Park for an interpretive program on Monday, Jan. 16, for a trash clean-up, and a hike.

On Monday, Jan. 16, the school-aged children at the Child Care and Learning Center celebrated Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday with service to their community and the environment at Shenandoah River State Park. 

Wash2.jpg

Adults seem to be taking the advantage of the $5 fill a bag January Sale at the Book Barn.

Tags

Recommended for you