Hoping that Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow
I hoped that everyone survived the cold weather over the weekend. I stay inside, keeping my husband busy feeding the birds.
So I am turning my attention to another forest creature’s weather-related actions: The predictions of Punxsutawney Phil, the famous groundhog. As always on Feb. 2, Phil emerges from his burrow at Gobbler’s Knob, Pennsylvania, and his handlers announce whether or not he has seen his shadow. If Phil sees his shadow, legend has it that we can expect six more weeks of winter weather. If he doesn’t see his shadow, spring is on its way. Be sure to watch the news for Phil’s forecast. Let's hope that Phil won’t see his shadow and that warm weather is soon on the horizon.
Stay warm and stay tuned for Phil's forecast next Wednesday.
The galleries of Washington
In 1981, Dan Lewis, a native of Washington, D.C., founded a for-profit art gallery featuring local artists in the basement of the Clopton House on Town Lot 26. He added a picture framing and massage therapy to his art business, which he moved in 1983 to the log building on Middle Street adjacent to the Inn at Little Washington on town Lot 24. The art gallery was not profitable, so in 1987 he converted it to a non-profit artist’s cooperative. The Middle Street Gallery celebrated its seventh anniversary on Nov. 6, 1988. It remained in the building through 2013 and featured museum quality painting, photography, and sculpture. In 2014 the Gallery moved out of the building, and the building was occupied by the store called “Antiques At Middle Street.”
In the winter of 2017-2018, the Middle street Gallery returned and occupied the back part of the Middle Street Building. The 24-member artists cooperative celebrated its 35th anniversary in December 2018. It has maintained its non-profit status because all the artists share responsibility and through conducting a variety of community activities including showing the works of talented high school artists, joining with the community in painting a joint canvas, and offering lectures and learning opportunities.
The studio and gallery of local artist Kevin Adams has been situated in two historic buildings. The first was located on the northeastern part of Lot 31 where, in the 1920s, F. Downing Wood had constructed an apple packing facility. Multiple businesses were located in the building subsequently, including serving as the studio for Adams and as the art gallery named the “Packing Shed Gallery.” The second historic building was the mercantile store of James Brereton Jones. In 1836, Jones purchased the one-half acres town Lot 26 from his father-in-law and also purchased the northern part of Lot 27. On this property he built his home, which came to be known as the Clopton House when it was inherited by his granddaughter, Annie Washington Jones Clopton. Jones also built a mercantile building on the part of his property that fronted on Gay Street. In 2012-2015, The Clopton House LLC purchased the property and the mercantile building was sold to Bradams Ridge LLC which, after extensive renovation, became the Gay Street Gallery and the Studio of Adams.
Editor’s note: This information was excerpted from Maureen I. Harris’ book, “Washington, Virginia, a History, 1735-2018.”