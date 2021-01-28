Firehouse Treasures news
Firehouse Fred (our resident groundhog) invites you to our 2021 Grand Reopening of Firehouse Treasures on Tuesday, Feb. 2, from noon to 4 p.m. Come shop and check out all of the great new inventory. They are so excited to reopen and welcome back their awesome customers!
The regular hours (after Feb 2): Tuesdays, noon to 4 p.m., Wednesdays, noon to 4 p.m., and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Keep in mind: They are still not accepting donations. Masks are required, no more than 6 shoppers at a time, social distancing — and kindness — required. Customers must use hand sanitizer provided at the front door.
Any questions, call the shop at 540-675-1245. Snowy sidenote: Firehouse Treasures follows RCHS closing policy.
Longing for spring
Fine flakes of snow filled the air on Sunday evening, and the thermometer registered 36 degrees; my husband made sure that all the bird feeders and squirrel feeders were filled, and what a beautiful sight to see the squirrels and birds eating while the snow fell.
So I am turning my attention to another forest creature’s weather-related actions: The predictions of Punxsutawney Phil, the famous groundhog. As always on Feb. 2, Phil emerges from his burrow at Gobbler’s Knob, Pa., and his handlers announce whether or not Phil has seen his shadow. If Phil sees his shadow, legend has it that we can expect six more weeks of winter weather. If he doesn’t see his shadow, spring on 28its way.
My eyes will be glued to the TV to see if spring is on its way to Little Washington.
Water, wastewater and trash
A major accomplishment in the Town of Washington was establishing a safe and reliable water supply and facilities to deal with wastewater. Town water is obtained from two wells located in Harris Hollow constructed in the 1980s and 1990s. In 2010, the town completed construction of the Washington Wastewater System to deal with the problem of deteriorating septic systems.
The town initiated a recycling program in 1976. Mayor Peter Kramer appointed June Jordan, a professional potter who was then a member of the Town Council to start and operate a recycling center. L. V. Merrill permitted land behind his car dealership to be used. In 1977 the recycling center run by volunteers collected $550 from selling newspapers and aluminum, which was donated to the Washington Volunteer Fire Department to aid in construction of a re-initiated a recycling program with monthly pickups in 1990. This was heavily dependent on volunteer efforts and was eventually abandoned.
Subsequently, the two Rappahannock County recycling centers in Amissville and at Flatwoods were established and were available to town residents and businesses for trash and recycling.
Editor’s note: This information was culled from Maureen I. Harris’ book, “Washington, Virginia, a History, 1735-2018.”
