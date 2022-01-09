Start the year out right
I hope everyone had a very Merry Christmas. It was different for me this year. My family was not into it this year. We are hoping for next year to be better for us.
As we turn the pages of the calendar and welcome another year, there is considerable optimism that this year will be better than ever.
Each day, I am reminded of how blessed we are to live in Rappahannock County. The fields, hills and hollows are so beautiful and rich with the changing of each season. No matter what the time of the season, we should hold it dear to our heart and be thankful to the Lord for where we live. Sometimes we take it for granted; I know I do.
Although it is a new year for all of us, you know what that means? Time for those resolutions for some of us!
To start the new year right, my late mother-in-law had to cook her black-eyed peas on New Year’s Day. Why do you eat black-eyed peas on New Year’s Day? If you’ve never heard of the tradition, it’s likely that you’re not very close with people raised in the South. Eating black-eyed peas as the first meal of the year is said to bring good luck and prosperity. And my mother-in-law believed in that entirely.
When I was younger and living at home, I could remember my mom would cook them and bake cornbread. That was our dinner meal for Jan. 1. I have to say, that wasn’t a tradition for me over the years until recently. I decided to cook them and start my own tradition. They weren’t that bad either. I like to add tomatoes to mine.
Everywhere you go people are talking about what they’re going to do this new year. The most important thing is you must believe that you can do it! So, I ask everyone, what will your new year’s resolution be? Exercising more? Eating healthier?
For me, it will be eating those black-eyed peas and cornbread, and looking for 2022 will be a better year for me.
We are blessed with so much to enjoy.
Birthdays
Beverly Exline will be celebrating her birthday on Jan. 12. For everybody who knows Beverly, she is one lady who has a big heart. She would do anything for you. Danny Huff (Jan. 18).
I also have two grandchildren who will be celebrating their birthdays in January. Olivia Grace Clatterbuck will be celebrating her birthday in heaven on Jan. 10, and Lukas Jonathan Clinton Clatterbuck will be eating his cake on Jan. 26. Birthday wishes go out to my wonderful mother-in-law, Anna Clatterbuck, who will celebrate her special day on Monday, Jan. 20 in Heaven.
AWANA
Reynolds Memorial Baptist Church, 3948 Sperryville Pike, Sperryville, invites the children of the community to a Christian faith based program called AWANA, that offers large group teaching,small group discipleship, and engagement time for children ages 3 years old to 5th grade. Every Sunday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. starting Sunday, April 9. For more information, call 540-631-4062, Pastor Randy Clark, or 540-987-9101, the Church Office.
Stay warm and have a wonderful week!