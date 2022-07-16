Bubble Man takes to CCLC
Charles Garrett, a.k.a. The Bubble Man performed his bubble magic for children at the Child Care & Learning Center (CCLC) on Wednesday, July 6. CCLC was so very thankful to the RAAC Claudia Mitchell Arts Fund for supporting this educational and fun activity for the children.
Mr. Garrett is a wonderful educator who talks to the children about the science involved in making bubbles. The beautiful prism refractions on these giant bubbles are really spectacular! A teacher said, "Watching them float in the air is exciting, yet relaxing at the same time." One of the children said, "I puffed into a big bubble and made little bubbles inside it. I had to be really gentle."
Charles worked with all age groups, delighting infants and toddlers and teachers, too!
Sympathies to the Alther family
Sympathy goes out to the family of Roy Alther, 94, of Sperryville, who passed away on Sunday, July 3.
Mr. Alther retired from Old Dominion Manufacturing Company, he dedicated his life to providing for his family through his job and in tending to his home and garden in Sperryville.
Mr. Alther always enjoyed the outside working in his garden or sitting on the porch watching the cars go by.
He was a member of the Thornton’s Gap Regular Baptist Church. I remember him well when I attended that church when I was young. He always had a smile on his face and would always speak to you. Mr. Alther was a dedicated christian man who loved the Lord and always put him first in his life.
He will be missed by his family and friends. Mr. Alther is at peace now with that big smile on his face looking down from Heaven above watching over his family and friends.
A funeral service was held on Saturday, July 9, at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, Culpeper, with Pastor John Boyd officiating.
Interment was followed at the Sperryville Cemetery.
Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper served the family.
Vacation time for the Exline’s
Doug and Beverly Exline of Washington, left for vacation on Saturday, July 2, to July 7, touring Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge Tennessee. They enjoyed the 4th of July parade in Gatlinburg on Sunday at midnight. On Monday July 4, in Pigeon Forge there was a concert in the Patriot Park, with Josh Turner with over 10,000 people there. After the concert there were fireworks.
On Thursday they headed to the Hatfield and McCoy for dinner and a show that was in Pigeon Forge. What a great show, Beverly said.
They spent money shopping, even played putt putt golf. They rode bumper cars. Feels like a kid again, said Beverly. Doug enjoyed playing putt putt golf.
Friday they went to Marion, Virginia, visiting with some of their family, Sandra Stoots, Dick and Crystal Owens, Paul and Leska Stoots and their children Allyssa and Ethan. Enjoyed time talking, laughing and having lunch together on Saturday.
Then they headed back to the beautiful mountains in Virginia on Sunday, July 10, just in time for the heat and humidity. Still, there’s no place like home, Beverly said.
Wishes
Belated birthday wishes go out to Howard Jones who celebrated his birthday on Monday, July 4.
Lauren May and her husband, Mitch, will celebrate their anniversary on July 24. Lauren is director of human resources and special projects at the county administration office. May you both have many more years to come.
Clatterbuck and Smoot family reunion
The reunion of the Clatterbuck and Smoot families will be held on Saturday, July 30, from noon to 6 p.m at the Rappahannock County Park. Come for a day of eating, games, and memories to share. Bring a dish and drink to share.
Stay cool and have a wonderful week.