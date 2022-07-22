As I wrote in my column for the July 7 edition, I love driving by big, open fields and seeing the big roll of hay in them. Anne Nenninger from Flint Hill sent me a beautiful photo that she took on Sunday evening with the big roll of hay lying in the field. The sky shows off the beauty of the sunset. The photo could not been any beautiful than the one she sent me
Like I said, Rappahannock is a one-of-a-kind county, and very unique in its own way of beauty.
July's 'Buck supermoon'
I was wondering if anyone saw July's 'Buck supermoon' last Wednesday, (July 13). It was a big beautiful moon in the sky.
What makes this particular buck moon a supermoon is something else. Supermoons by definition happen "when a full moon coincides with the Moon's closest approach to Earth in its elliptical orbit, a point known as perigee," according to NASA.
"During every 27-day orbit around Earth, the Moon reaches both its perigee, about 226,000 miles (363,300 km) from Earth, and its farthest point, or apogee, about 251,000 miles (405,500 km) from Earth."
The moon stays full for about three days. And this isn't the last supermoon of the year either. The next one is the “sturgeon moon” which will appear on the night of Aug. 11. Make sure to pencil this date in your calendar.
We sure never lose an opportunity to see anything beautiful.
Birthday Wishes
Birthday wishes go out to Patty Hardee, who will celebrate her special day Friday, July 29.
Sale in town
R. H. Ballard is having 30% off all in-stock cotton tablecloths until they are sold out. This sale is only in the shop, not on their website. Also, for those who may not be aware, their website (rhballard.com) has a great sale section, with items 30 to 50% off. It's very popular. They offer "pickup at the shop," which saves on shipping costs. According to Joannie, lots of locals take advantage of this.
Special hours at the Book Barn
The Book Barn is having a special opening on Friday, July 29, for two hours between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Those special hours coincide with the Rappahannock Library's Community Celebration which is featuring a children's entertainer and ice cream.
The Book Barn will be staffed by the Friends of the Library volunteers offering cold water and a unique opportunity to shop for books and other media at bargain prices. They encourage the community to join them for this fun celebration.
“Be patient. Breathe more deeply. There is a season for everything and nothing can be rushed. Make allowances for the fact that other people have different rhythms than you. Your patience will reduce your anxiety, and you will enjoy each day more.”
I believe the heat is here to stay with us for a while so stay cool and have a wonderful week.
