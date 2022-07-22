washsunset-21-web.jpg

The beauty of Flint Hill with the field of hay rolls and the ray of colors sunset.

 Photo by Anne Nenninger

That sunset is a beaut

As I wrote in my column for the July 7 edition, I love driving by big, open fields and seeing the big roll of hay in them. Anne Nenninger from Flint Hill sent me a beautiful photo that she took on Sunday evening with the big roll of hay lying in the field. The sky shows off the beauty of the sunset. The photo could not been any beautiful than the one she sent me 

