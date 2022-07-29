wash-horse-web.jpg

The Horse was the choice of many country doctors even after the heyday of the automobile. One reason: The well trained horse could find his way home with an exhausted doctor dozing in the saddle after a late night call. This horse, Bob White, carried Dr. W.J. Smith on many such calls.

 From "On the Morning Side of the Blue Ridge"

Wanted: Your snapshots of history

I got several phone calls thanking me for sharing the old photo of the Ricketts Hotel in last week’s Down Memory Lane column. I told them that the photo was a courtesy of the Rappahannock Historical Society. One caller, in tears, said she was so happy to see it in the paper and she loves reading about the history of the towns. She wanted me to put more photos in the paper. So I decided to do that. If anyone has any old photos, and the stories behind them, please send them to me at jan@rappnews.com

