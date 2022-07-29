The Horse was the choice of many country doctors even after the heyday of the automobile. One reason: The well trained horse could find his way home with an exhausted doctor dozing in the saddle after a late night call. This horse, Bob White, carried Dr. W.J. Smith on many such calls.
I got several phone calls thanking me for sharing the old photo of the Ricketts Hotel in last week’s Down Memory Lane column. I told them that the photo was a courtesy of the Rappahannock Historical Society. One caller, in tears, said she was so happy to see it in the paper and she loves reading about the history of the towns. She wanted me to put more photos in the paper. So I decided to do that. If anyone has any old photos, and the stories behind them, please send them to me at jan@rappnews.com
I would love to share them with our readers.
Reunion reminder
Just a reminder that the reunion of the Clatterbuck and Smoot families will be held this Saturday, July 30, from noon to 6 p.m at the Rappahannock County Park. Come for a day of eating, games, and memories to share. Bring a dish and drink to share with everyone. Enjoy the time with family and friends, catching up on the news.
Wishes
Birthday wishes go out to Joan Platt who will celebrate her birthday on Aug. 1.
Medicine in the Mountains
Even something as tragic as a flu epidemic has its humorous side. Pauline Bruce’s memories still bring a smile to her face. Her entire family was down with the sickness. As in so many times of disasters, neighbors and friends extended a helping hand. “People were so afraid of the flu that they wouldn’t come in. They’d bring food and leave it on the porch. Going through one basket, my brother and I found what we thought were the biggest oranges we’d ever seen. We peeled one and took a bite. It was so sour, we threw it away, thinking it was bad. We tried another one and it was bad too. We kept looking for a good one.” She laughed. “It was our introduction to grapefruit!”
The flu epidemic marked a milestone in the life of Mattie Ball Fletcher. “Jim Bill (her son, Sperryville attorney James W. Fletcher) was born in the middle of it. I was going to the hospital but all the beds were full so I stayed at home. I remember that we all thought everybody was going to die.”
Mrs. Fletcher’s family was one of the lucky ones in the county. They escaped from the epidemic unscathed. “We all wore asafetida, little bags of smelly stuff, around our necks. Every time my husband coughed, he’d take a whiff of his asafetida. I don’t know what modern medical doctors would say about it,” she added, chuckling. “But it must have done some good because we didn’t get sick.”
The flu epidemic had its angels of mercy. Lyle Rector remembers Conrad Ownes, a black man who lived in nearby Orlean. “Everybody was down. They couldn’t take care of themselves. Conrad went from house to house, bringing food, chopping wood, feeding stock, hauling water and tending the sick. He would put a thin slice of onion on his tongue before he’d go in anywhere folks had the flu. He never did catch it,” Mr. Rector said, shaking his head in amazement.
The following is an excerpt of “On the Morning Side of the Blue Ridge: A Glimpse of Rappahannock County’s Past” by Daphne Hutchinson and Theresa Reynolds
Staying hydrated
Staying hydrated during the hot summer is very important to everyone.
I know the past week, there have been some hot days and I would like to leave this information with everyone from SportMedBC:
“Stay safe and perform at your best this summer with these hydration tips! Whether you’re doing high intensity training or simply enjoying the outdoors on a hike or a run, it is important to stay hydrated, especially when the mercury rises during the summer months.
Water is the basis for life. It is second only to oxygen in importance for health, making up to 75% of the body. Although water does not provide a source of calories, adequate hydration is at least as important to good athletic performance as the food you eat and is essential for efficient training, playing and racing.
Proper hydration not only quenches one's thirst but allows the body to flush toxins, maintain system equilibrium (balance), support brain function, hormone balance, metabolic processes (including fat metabolism), the transportation of life-giving vitamins and minerals, and supports the integrity of muscle, joint and bone in our bodies.
Although the human body can, in extreme cases, go without food for up to six weeks, it can only survive a week without water. As a general rule, it is recommended that the average person consume at least eight, 8-ounce servings of water each day (2 liters a day). The more time you spend outdoors and the more active you are, the more water you need to replenish lost fluids. Replenishing fluids is especially important when exercising in hot and humid weather conditions as your body tends to sweat more.”
Make sure you drink plenty of water when you are outside working or walking.
