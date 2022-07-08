No place I’d rather vacation than in Rappahannock
I know this is the time for family and friends to pack the car and head somewhere on vacation. That is all good for those who like to travel a long distance for fun and relaxation. That is not for me. My vacation is here in Rappahannock where the mountains are.
When you are from Rappahannock, anywhere else doesn’t quite measure up. From its farms and fields to its mountains and hollows, and those rivers flowing over the rocks. I cannot leave out those beautiful wildflowers in the fields. I love driving by big, open fields and seeing the big roll of hay in them.
Rappahannock is a one-of-a-kind county, and very unique in its own way of beauty. It's a place I’m proud to say I grew up in, and I hope and pray that I can continually live here as I get older. One never knows when life may throw you a curveball.
Although life and time keep moving on for us, this beautiful place is like an unmoving anchor to hold onto. You can hear those country roads in the hollows echoing: Take me home, to the place I belong, Rappahannock County.
My relaxation is sitting on the deck in Harris Hollow drinking my cup of coffee.
Six months into the year!
Half the year has gone by in the blink of an eye! Here it is July already, and we just celebrated Independence Day. Our country has so much to be thankful for, and it all started with our independence. As Lee Greenwood so beautifully sang, “I thank my lucky stars to be living here today, ’cause the flag still stands for freedom, and they can’t take that away.”
I hoped that everyone had a nice Independence Day and was ready to head back to work on Tuesday.
Washington in the Latter 1800s
In 1870, Virginia adopted a new constitution. This established the General Assembly as the legislative body for the State. It also dictated that localities should be divided into districts, with distinct boundaries, and the places for holding elections be determined for each district. Rappahannock County was divided into five districts.
The town of Washington was included in District 3, the Hampton District, and the voting place was established as the courthouse in the town. This was identical to the pre-war Districts of the County. Commissioners for District 3 were Edward T. Jones (who had served as Clerk of the Rappahannock County Court in 1860), Thomas B. Massie, and Horatio G. Moffett; the elected Supervisor was John G. Lane.
In 1874, there was a new addition to the courthouse complex. The Treasurer’s office, which had formerly been a rented room in the building now housing the Rappahannock Historical Society, was constructed on the courthouse grounds by John J. Hawkins at a cost of $900.
In the 1800s, court days were wild, full of people in town for trials, lawyers playing poker, and taverns full of country people who made sure their monthly trip to town coincided with court day. Amos Dear’s hotel on lot 8, formerly Mrs. Coxe’s tavern, served as lodgings and provided meals to the influx of people. In 1855 John and Frances Carter acquired lot 9 and converted the building into a hotel and tavern. The County supervisors had the authority to grant licenses to merchants, and there were strict regulations in regard to selling alcoholic beverages.
In 1881, such a license was issued to David Lloyd for Lloyd’s Hotel in Washington on lot 24. John Dulin purchased part of lot 29 in 1885 and turned the building, conveniently located opposite the courthouse on Gay Street, into “Dulin’s Saloon.” He sold the property in 1897 to George G. Bywaters who also maintained a barroom on the property. In the 1890s Washington Clark operated Clark’s Tavern, serving meals on lot 31; people would line up from the courthouse down to this building to be served.
Editor’s note: This information was excerpted from Maureen I. Harris’ book, “Washington, Virginia, a History, 1735-2018.”