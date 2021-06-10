When $123.60 bought our courthouse bell
Built of brick in 1834, the courthouse was constructed with double front doors and deep recessed windows. Some of the windows were originally false to give the building a more uniform appearance from the outside. The courthouse is described in the 1975 application to the National Register of Historic Places for the Washington Historic District as being a two-story, Flemish-bond brick Jeffersonian-style building with the entrance in the pedimented gable end. In Flemish-bond brickwork, the exposed ends of bricks (‘headers’) alternate with bricks laid lengthwise (‘stretchers’) in each course. The building has a lunette window in the gable, as well as a tall one-stage wooden belfry. The face is ornamented with brick Tuscan pilasters, plastered and painted white.
Today the courtroom is on the second story with offices occupying the ground level, but the courthouse’s first floor was once the courtroom. A raised platform spanning the width of the building was the judge’s stand. In front of this was a section marked off with railings for the jury, lawyers and other trial participants. The rest of the room contained benches for spectators. Two stairways, one on each side of the room, led up to a second story interior balcony over the audience, and behind that were two jury rooms, with fireplaces in each for heating.
On Oct. 13, 1834, William Lane, Daniel Mason and Henry R. Menefee were authorized to purchase a bell for the courthouse, which they purchased for $123.60.
Another building on the north side of the courthouse was finished in 1835 and served as the clerk’s office until 1979. A three-bay, one story building with interior chimneys and second parapet gable ends, it now houses the office of the Rappahannock County Commissioner of Revenue.
Editor’s note: This information was excerpted from Maureen I. Harris’ book, “Washington, Virginia, a History, 1735-2018.”
