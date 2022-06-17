Let’s get the ball rolling on post office lighting
Let me start my column out this week regarding our post office in Washington. I have to say it really turned out nice, even though it took forever getting it built. I guess it was worth the wait. It smells so clean when you walk inside the lobby. I have to say that the employees have smiles on their faces like they really enjoy working there now. They seem to go that extra mile in helping people.
Now let me move on to another pressing matter of the post office. Back in the Feb. 19 issue, I wrote “The post office is opening? But lack of street lights is a safety hazard.”
Well guess what! The post office did open, but there are still no lights on the outside. Now how many months has that been? Let me count them up here. I would say about four months give or take. Wonder what the problem is? We still need lights.
In the email I received from the mayor back in February:
The original plans for external lighting at the post office called for one bright light beside the front entrance and one in the loading area. There were never any plans for external lighting in the parking lot. A number of townspeople recognized the need for more external lighting and wanted to take action. The reason for waiting was to respect the USPS project manager’s request to wait until after construction ended. With the post office set to open, the time to address external lighting is now. We are ready to move forward with the property owner and local townspeople to add some appropriate additional lighting to the area.
I wanted to write to assure you and the residents of our community that more external lighting is coming. I urge everyone to focus on the positive. We are all working earnestly to help, not hinder, the opening and long-term operation of a safe, new post office!
I am trying real hard to focus here on the positive side. We are still waiting for more external lighting to come as you wrote in your email back in February.
Sometimes people need a little reminder of things, like myself. So I urge you mayor to get the ball rolling here and get those lights in the parking area. Before we know it, Fall will be here in a blink of an eye, then Winter.
Keep in mind that Washington has more older people living here than younger ones. And a lot of the older ones have knee, hip and back problems. Trying to walk on the edge of dark or after dark is somewhat harder to do — even for myself.
Keep in mind, down the road someone could fall and get hurt really bad.I don’t think that Washington needs any more lawsuits.
Mayor, I know you are one busy man, but just try harder to get the ball rolling here and get some type of lights in the parking area please!
As I say, what do I know — I am just a little peon that lives in Harris Hollow and thinking of the older people in the community as well as myself. I am just expressing my thoughts about the situation.
Celebration of New Ministry at Trinity
The wardens, vestry and people of Trinity Episcopal Church in Washington are looking forward to the installation of Elizabeth Keeler as their rector on Saturday, June 18, at 4 p.m. Elizabeth began her ministry in September but this service of celebration of new ministry officially marks her as the 30th rector of Trinity Church.
Hymn Sing
Come and join Willis Chapel United Methodist Church for a Summer Supper and Hymn Sing under the big oak tree on Wednesday, June 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the church in Huntly. Grilled hamburgers and hotdogs will be provided. Please bring a side dish to share.
Amissville Carnival
Mark your calendar to attend the Amissville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company's Carnival on June 22-25, beginning at 6:30 p.m. each evening. The Parade will be on Thursday night at 6:45 p.m. Come out and bring the kids and have a wonderful time.
Father’s Day breakfast at Washington firehall
Fathers play a significant role in the upbringing of children. Father’s Day is celebrated to honor one’s father and express love and gratitude toward them. I was always told that “if you love someone, show it.” So this Sunday makes it a memorable one by doing something special for him.
Although my dad will not be with me in person, he will always be in my heart every day. I know that I did not tell him often enough how special he was. But from my heart, I want you to know, you are the greatest dad in the world and I wish you the best Father’s Day that you ever had. I love you, dad.
Celebrate Father’s Day by treating your dad to an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet on Saturday at the Washington Volunteer Fire and Rescue from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Cost: Adults and kids age 11 and older $10 (ages 10 and younger eat free).
Come enjoy pancakes, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, biscuits, sausage gravy, hash browns, coffee, and orange juice cooked by your local fire and rescue volunteers. All proceeds benefit the company’s daily operations. For more information, call 540-675-3615.
Have a wonderful week.