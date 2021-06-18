The Heterick House
In 1850, Robert Mackey Heterick paid Sarah Booker of Wayne, Indiana $15 for a 1.5-acre lot in the town of Washington. The property, located at 417 Middle Street, is still owned by his descendents. Heterick was born in Frederick County, Va., in 1810. He moved to Rappahannock County in 1834, where he practiced law for 25 years. He and his wife, Mary Elizabeth Cary, married in 1853 and raised a family of five children in Rappahannock County.
Heterick served as Commissioner of the Schools, and in 1860 he was elected clerk of the Rappahannock County Court, a position he held until 1881 when he retired from public life. During the Civil War, Heterick served as a colonel of “The Home Guard.” Edward Cary Heterick, his son, succeeded his father as clerk of the court from July 1881 to January 1892, when he succumbed to an extreme illness at age 38.
When Robert Mackey Heterick died in 1892, the house at 417 Middle Street was handed down to his son, Robert Bruce Heterick, a carpenter, cabinet maker, and apiarist who served as the sergeant (constable) of the town of Washington.
Roberta Lee Heterick (known as Robbie) inherited the Heterick House next. She married John Wallace Critzer in 1920. John was sheriff of Rappahannock County for 11 years, retiring in 1962. In 1950, Robbie Lee Heterick was one of the six women elected on an all-women slate for town council which defeated an all-male ticket. She and Critzer had only one child, Wallace Heterick Critzer, who inherited the family home when Robbie Lee Heterick died in 1983. Wallace Critzer left the house to his son, Steven Owen Critzer, who owns it today.
Wishes for a special lady
Birthday wishes go out to a dear friend of mine, Alice Anderson, of Washington. She will celebrate her special day on Monday, June 28. Alice is so sweet and generous, bubbling with energy all the time, always with a smile on her face, and will do anything for anyone. She is a busy bee when it comes time for the Washington Christmas parade. I could keep going on about her in a good way. Bottom line, Alice is a Rappahannock jewel for keeps.
Bubble Man
The Bubble Man, Charles Garrett, visited the Child Care and Learning Center last Thursday, June 10, thanks to a grant from the Rappahannock Association for Arts and Community’s Claudia Mitchell Arts Fund.
Charles worked with all age groups, delighting infants and toddlers and teachers, too! “Bubble Man Charles is such a lovely person and enjoys creating the bubbles as much as the children enjoy watching, reaching and popping them,” said Lisa Pendleton, CCLC program director.
“There is so much to learn from bubbles,” Garrett said. Light refracts as it hits the bubbles, which act like prisms to create all the colors of the rainbow. The physics of how bubbles hold together and the chemistry of just the right recipe is a fun and interesting way to inspire young scientists! You can try this Giant Bubble Solution recipe at home:
12 cups water
1 cup dish soap
1 cup cornstarch
2 Tbsp. baking powder
Stir well. Try not to make suds.
Allow the solution to sit for at least an hour or more before using.
Remember in prayer
Let’s remember Brenda Woodard in our daily prayers each day. Brenda is under the weather, and she needs our thoughts. Please take the time out each day and say a prayer for her.
Happy Father’s Day
Sunday is Father’s Day, and I want to start out by saying that if your father is still in your life, be very thankful.
Fathers hold a special place in their children’s lives. Some fathers are involved with sports teams, outdoor games and having lots of fun, while many dads enjoy helping children learn new skills. It really doesn’t matter how dads spend time with their children, as long as they do spend time together.
I’d like to leave you with these words by Anne Geddes: “Any man can be a father. It takes someone special to be a dad.”
Happy Father’s Day to all the dads.