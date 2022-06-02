Summer awaits, with a June full of special days
I hope that everyone had a great Memorial Day weekend. We could not have asked for a better Memorial Day. It was a beautiful day. Some of us are waiting for the hot weather and the next big holiday to come in with a bang — July 4 will be here before we know it. Those hot sticky days too.
Birthday and anniversary wishes
The month of June has lots of birthdays and anniversaries. I would like to start with a dear friend of mine, Fran Krebser. She will celebrate on Thursday, June 10. To a Hollow friend, Liz Johnson, who will blow out candles on Saturday, June 12; Dollie Atkins will have her happy day on June 14; my husband, Steve will blow out his candles on Thursday, June 16; Theresa Wood on June 17.
A special wish goes out to my grandson, Kenneth Kain Dillon Clatterbuck, whose special day is June 19. Dennis Brack, the publisher of the Rappahannock News will turn one year older on June 20. I sure hope he will take advantage of that day and celebrate it. Knowing Dennis, he will be working hard on that day like any other day. Rappahannock News wishes you a Happy Birthday!
Birthday greetings also go out to Kelly Jo Gilkey Settle, on June 22; to a very special lady, Caroline Parrish, on June 25; and Michael Leake on June 27. Helen Smoot, known to many as the “Georgia Peach,” and Phyllis Grogg, will celebrate their birthdays on June 28, and a dear friend Walter Nicklin grows one year older June 29.
Birthday wishes go out to another dear friend of mine, Alice Anderson, of Washington. She will celebrate her special day on Monday, June 28. Alice is so sweet and generous, bubbling with energy all the time, always with a smile on her face, and will do anything for anyone. She is a busy bee, always working. Alice is a Rappahannock jewel for keeps.
Congratulations to Harris Hollow couple Chuck and Diane Moore, who will celebrate their 42st wedding anniversary June 14. Wow, Chuck, for 42 years your lovely wife had to put up with you (all good I’m sure!). May you both have many more wonderful years together! Chuck, be sure you get Diane a nice gift and flowers, and this year she deserves a nice dinner out on the town. Hey even throw in a get away weekend for you both.
Anniversary wishes go out to former Washington Mayor John Fox Sullivan and his wife, Beverly. They celebrate their special day on Sunday, June 6. Wishes also go out to Dollie and her husband Lews Atkins. They will celebrate their special day on June 20. Doug and Beverly Exline, who got hitched on June 24.
Free fishin’
Since we got through all the birthdays and anniversaries, let's move on to the return of free fishing at Rappahannock County Park on Saturday (June 4) from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. Come and try your hand at catching some fish — during Virginia’s free fishing weekend, no license required! All ages welcome.
The Rush River was stocked earlier in the week with trout, which should have time to settle in by the weekend.
Up at the Pavilion, several groups including Piedmont Environmental Council, Audubon at Home Wildlife Sanctuary Program, Homegrown National Parks, Old Rag Master Naturalists, and others will share information and activities to help visitors think about creating habitats that support wildlife.
Eugene Leggett
During his nearly eight-year tenure as mayor of the Town of Washington, Eugene Sheldon Leggett II worked with the Town Council to finance and build the wastewater treatment system, “a project that had been fought over for 20 years by three or four town councils.” Another accomplishment was the rebuilding of the town reservoir that more than doubled the size of the town’s water supply. To accomplish this, “he won over a divisive Town Council with trust, compromise and consensus after he became mayor in February 2003.” Leggett was in earlier years an emergency medical technician and firefighter with the Washington Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company and was its president starting in 1981. He was also chairman of the Rappahannock County Water and Sewer Authority and had managed the construction of the Sperryville sewage treatment system.
In May 2012, the Town Council named the road leading to the wastewater treatment plant as “Leggett Lane.” He died on 8 June 2012, at age 86 years.
Editor’s note: This information was excerpted from Maureen I. Harris’ book, “Washington, Virginia, a History, 1735-2018.”