New postmaster is a stand-up fellow
Terry Culbertson from the Bealeton Post Office, who came to be the new officer in charge in the Town of Washington when Tina Brooks left several months ago. He came filled with energy and ready to dive in and get things going. I have to say he has done a good job. Always has a smile on his face and is willing to help in any way he can. I remember telling him, ‘who knows you just might be the next postmaster for Washington.’
Guess what! Starting on Saturday, June 18, he was effectively appointed our Postmaster for our post office.
Terry has 15 years working with the U.S. Postal Service beneath his belt. Didn't take him long to catch onto things. He sure knew the ropes.
He lives in Culpeper with his wife Christina and their beautiful daughter, Caelie. I had the pleasure to meet his daughter the other week at the post office while getting my mail. She is a nice, lovely young lady.
Welcome to our community.
Father’s Day weekend
We had a beautiful weekend and Sunday was awesome for Father’s Day. The weather was gorgeous, and// I hope that all the dads had a wonderful day.
Birthday wishes
Debbie Frickmadosky Brown will celebrate her birthday on Sunday, June 26, and Joyce Wharton will blow her candles out on Tuesday, June 28.
Town government takes shape
When the town was established in 1796, it was to be governed by a 7-member Town Board of Trustees. This body enacted a Code of Bylaws in the early stages of the town, unfortunately, this document is lost.
A second major document enacted by the Town Trustees was the “Code of Bylaws for the Regulation of the Town of Washington” adopted by the Trustees at their meeting in July 1877. The Bylaws contained twenty-one items and dealt with the method of collection and reporting of taxes and fees, maintenance of the streets, restraint of animals in the town, arrest of drunk persons, discharge of firearms, and other items. There was instituted a tax of 11 cents per $100 assessed value of real and personal property.
Until 1894, the town was still managed by a Board of Trustees, as directed by the original 1796 legislation that created the town. This changed on 12 February 1894, when the General Assembly of Virginia passed an act “to incorporate the town of Washington in the county of Rappahannock.” The act stated that the town would become a municipal corporation” and that the government of the town “shall be vested in a council of seven.” The Act described elections of the town pertaining to management of the town. The Town Council adopted an ordinance 44-item ordinance established a tax of 25 cents per $100 of property; a schedule of fees on multiple occupations, boarding and eating houses, theatrical performances, liquor sales, and others; policing of the town; maintenance of the streets, alleys, and sidewalks; loitering and vagrancy; confinement of horses, mules, cows, hogs, and oxes; maintenance of privies and hog-pens and pollution of public water; discharge of firearms; breach of the peace; and other items.
The Town of Washington was rechartered by the Virginia General Assembly on 14 March 1985. By this new charter, the Town was granted much broader power and increased responsibilities than it had had previously, including all powers “delegated to towns under the Constitution and laws of the Commonwealth of Virginia.” In response to this mandate, a Planning Commission and a Board of Zoning Appeals were established, ordinances were brought up to date, and the town adopted its first Comprehensive Plan in August 1986. The town also significantly revised the Zoning Ordinance in 1986, dividing the town into four zones from the prior single zone.
Editor’s note: This information was excerpted from Maureen I. Harris’ book, “Washington, Virginia, a History, 1735-2018.”
Have a wonderful week everyone.