When the town doctors returned
The town had been without a resident physician for many years until 1974, when Werner Krebser, M.D., and Jerry Martin, M.D., purchased a 0.871-acre parcel straddling town lots 42 and 43. Krebser and Martin obtained permission from the Washington Town Council to build a full-time medical clinic on the property and, in January 1975, the new brick building housing the Rappahannock Medical Clinic was opened.
It was estimated to have cost $65,000 and was modern by the Washington standards of the time. Martin was born in Unionville in Orange County and grew up in southern Delaware. He graduated from the University of Virginia Medical School, and did post-graduate training at a U.S. naval hospital in San Diego. He returned to Virginia to practice medicine at Culpeper Hospital where he met Krebser.
In 1999, Krebser retired and Martin became the sole owner of the medical practice at 338A Gay Street. He was joined in the practice by Dr. John McCue who later established his own practice in a separate facility. In the rear lower level of the Medical Clinic building at 338B Gay Street was the office of Capital Metro Petro Physical Therapy, run by Thomas Papke, P.T.
Editor’s note: This information was excerpted from Maureen I. Harris’ book, “Washington, Virginia, a History, 1735-2018.”
Book Barn news
The Book Barn is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stop by and browse through the collection of fiction, history, gardening, biography and children’s books. Also available are DVDs, CDs and puzzles — all at great prices. Plus, check out their cookbooks. Buy one, get one free! What a deal.
Sympathy
Sympathy goes out to the family of Sadie Virginia Norman, 80, of Woodville. She passed away on Tuesday, June 15, at her home.
Sadie loved going to the senior center in Rappahannock, where she made lots of friends. She always had a beautiful smile on her face and was a great cook and baker — most people knew her for her famous zucchini bread. She was a kind and soft-spoken lady and loved everyone. Sadie was a member of Five Forks Regular Baptist Church.
Funeral services were held Saturday, June 19, at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, Culpeper, with Rev. Carl Menefee officiating. The family received friends one hour prior.
Interment followed at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Cemetery in Woodville.
Patriotic picnic
Join Rappahannock Republicans for a patriotic, all-American picnic to celebrate the Fourth of July at the Rappahannock County Park from 1 to 5 p.m.
The main dish (BBQ chicken) will be provided. Bring your drinks and side dish or dessert to share. Sponsored by the Rappahannock Republicans.
Have a great week!