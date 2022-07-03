Let’s step back in time to a more vibrant Washington
I know I ran this back in 2019, but in my mind I cannot express it enough to the community:
Let’s take a step or two back in time, say around the ’80s and ’90s, when Little Washington used to have its big July 4. A celebration all day long. I looked forward to spending the holiday in the Town of Washington with my family. It was an all day festival. We would pack a cooler full of food and drinks that would last the entire day. They were the good old days in the town of Washington. Everybody knew everyone.
In my eyes, the Independence Day festivities were the largest county wide entertainment. People from all around would come.
The celebration replaced the fire department carnival that once took place in Washington. Activities included the first annual Blue Ridge Antique and Classic Car Show, arts and crafts from throughout the county and Northern Virginia, bluegrass music at the courthouse, fire engine rides and many other attractions. The children had plenty of things to do to keep them occupied.
The White Elephant sale for the benefit of the Trinity Episcopal Church was my thing. They would have used furniture, cookware, you name it. Believe me you could get some good deals. Then I would go to the bake sale, a table spread with delicious cake, brownies and a variety of cookies. How could one pass that table up? I know I couldn’t. Those cakes and pies were homemade, not from a box.
The Rappahannock Library would feature its annual used book sale, and there would be political speeches in front of the courthouse. Local farms and food organizations would have displays of animals and crops. A chicken barbecue dinner took place in the evening, just in time to take to the lawn before the traditional fireworks at Avon Hall. Other games, rides, events and displays would round out the day.
I can remember well the Washington Volunteer Fire Department had their long line of donated dollar bills stretch down Gay Street, with Rev. Jenks Hobson and Ann Spieker working up a sweat trying to get people to donate money to make the line longer and longer.
When I go to get the land transfers at the clerk's office for the newspaper, there are times that I would stop in front of the courthouse and remember those good old days when people would be dancing to the music that was playing in front of the courthouse on the fourth. They were indeed good times.
I ask myself over and over what it would take to bring those happy days back to Little Washington once again.
I know in my mind those days will never come back. The town has changed so much over the years and is still changing. I just have to accept the facts and move on with the time. I just want to keep that legacy living in Washington. In my mind, it will live on.
Sometimes it is good to take a step back in time and remember those good days. I hope that the community will never forget those good memories.
As we celebrate our 246th Fourth of July of the United States of America on Monday, don’t forget to attend the Rappahannock County’s July 4th celebration, to benefit the Sperryville Volunteer Fire Department, starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Ben Venue Farm. The gates will open at 3 p.m. Live music provided by Gold Top County Ramblers.
Fireworks are a tradition in Rappahannock on Independence Day. Also, let’s show our American pride by flying the U.S. flag high in the sky. Be safe and have a happy Independence Day with family and friends.
Birthday wishes
Birthday wishes go out to my brother, John Wayne Burke, who will celebrate his day on Tuesday, July 5. Wishes go out to Roger Piantadosi and Pat Nicklin both will have their special day on Saturday, July 9; Harris Hollow, Keir Whitson will have his cake on Sunday, July 10; Ginger Miller of Washington blows out her candles on July 13 (Roger, make sure you take your wife out for a nice dinner — and don’t forget the flowers); Amanda Alther, July 14, and Bobby Brown celebrate his day on Friday, July 15; Betty Crawford’s birthday is July 21; and my stepmother, Janet Burke, and my daughters, Heather Dawn Singleton and Linda Clanagan will celebrate their birthdays on Wednesday, July 27. Last but not least, Patty Hardee and David Mendez both will celebrate their special day on Friday, July 29.
Dogs days begin
If the hot, sticky and muggy days have not tipped you off yet, allow me to tell you: The dog days of summer are upon us.
In the summer, Sirius, known as the Dog Star for being the brightest star in the constellation Canis Major, rises and sets with the sun. Ancient people believed its heat added to the sun’s swelter, creating a stretch of hot and sultry weather. They called this period the “dog days.”
Dog days occur between July 3 and Aug. 11. The heat is not, of course, the result of the added radiation from a far away star, but the result of the earth’s tilt. Sorry to say we have several weeks of this; then maybe the dog days will fetch some cooler weather for us. Make sure your AC units are working, we will definitely need them.
Have a wonderful week.