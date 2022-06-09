Fly high the stars and stripes!
People across the United States will celebrate Flag Day on Sunday, June 14, to honor the United States flag and to commemorate the flag’s adoption.
In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson officially established Flag Day. Etiquette calls for American flags to be illuminated by sunlight or another light source while on display. When flags are taken down from their poles, care must be taken to keep them from touching the ground.
Fly your flag high and be proud of it and count your blessings for our freedom!
Book Barn News
If you are bringing your family to the Petting Zoo at the Library on Saturday, June 11, at 10:30 a.m, please stop by the nearby Book Barn and browse through their wonderful selection of books, puzzles, CDs and DVDs. All animal and gardening bo
oks are half price!
Dark Sky Event
The Rappahannock County Park is holding its next “dark sky” event on Saturday, June 11, starting at 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. (near full moon).
Programs: “Joyce Harman: Using your phone cameras, spotting scopes and binoculars to capture the moon.” James Granahan: Features on the Moon that you can see with the eye, binoculars, and telescope. Locations of recent and manned spacecraft landing sites. Participants will be able to mount their cellphones to a telescope to photograph viewed sky features.
Everyone is welcome to attend.
Firefighter for a day at Fire Camp
Washington Volunteer Fire and Rescue will be hosting Fire Camp on Saturday, June 25, from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. at the station. Camp will be open to all Rappahannock County students grades 3-12 and will offer campers a chance to see what it’s like to be a firefighter for the day.
Fire Camp is a fun and exciting day learning about the role of a firefighter and teaches firefighting, rescue practices, and first aid. Fire Camp is about challenging yourself, teamwork, and making friends.
Please have entry forms submitted by June 11. For the application, you can call the station at 540-675-3615 or email gary.jenkinsjr@wvfr1401.com
Permission slips can be mailed, submitted in person, or emailed.
Please include shirt sizes for a free t-shirt. They ask type or print legibly.
Belated birthday wish
Belated birthday wishes go out to Hodge Miller from Washington. He celebrated his special day on Saturday, June 4. May you have many more Hodge!
The Eastern Sagalyn Parcel
In 1980, Sagalyn constructed an addition measuring 24’x40’ onto the rear of the 18’x24’ log building and installed a metal gable roof. Dan Lewis, a native of Washington D.C., founded a for-profit art gallery featuring local artists in the basement of the Clopton House on Town lot 25 in 1981. He moved his business into the basement of the Clopton House on Town lot 25 in 1981. He moved his businesses in 1983 to Sagalyn’s building. The art gallery was not profitable, and in 1987 he converted it to a non-profit artist’s cooperative and the building was named the Middle Street Gallery. This venture remained in the building through 2013, featuring museum quality painting, photography, and sculpture.
In 2014 the Gallery moved out of the building, and the building was occupied by the store called “Antiques At Middle Street.” This shop was a conglomeration of beautiful and interesting finds in the world of collectibles. The front room was filled with vintage furniture and other unique pieces surrounded by a display of art. The porcelain collection included Limoges pieces and pieces from Czechoslovakia, Germany, Japan and England. Displays of Chinese artifacts and depression glass were lighted by lamps artfully placed among the treasures. The back room held another treasure trove including lovely primitives, kitchen collectibles, toys, knick knacks, interesting works of art, and a collection of old clocks, from small to wall clocks.
In the winter of 2017-2018, the Middle Street Gallery returned and occupied the rear part of the Middle Street building, with Antiques at Middle Street remaining in the front part of the building. In 2018, the owner of this part of lot 24, designated as Tax Map 20A-1-134A (325 and 325A Middle Street) and containing the business Antiques at Middle Street and the artists’ cooperative Middle Street Gallery was the Sharon M. Labovitz Trust; the lot contained 0.065 acre. [The building was sold to the Inn at Little Washington this year.]
Editor’s note: This information was excerpted from Maureen I. Harris’ book, “Washington, Virginia, a History, 1735-2018.”
Have a great week.