In like a lion, out like . . . ?
We’ve all heard the saying: “March comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb.” Monday morning sure wasn’t like a lion. The first day of March was more on the lamb side. But where did the phrase originate?
According to the Farmers’ Almanac, while many sayings are based on careful observations and turn out to be accurate, others are merely rhymes or beliefs of people who thought bad spirits could adversely affect the weather. Those beliefs often included ideas that there should be a balance in weather and life. So, if a month comes harshly (like a lion), it should end calmly (like a lamb).
March is considered an unpredictable month, in which we can see warm spring-like temperatures or late-season snowstorms. However, this saying seems to be more traditional than a true weather predictor. Will March really go out like a lamb or a lion, or is this roller coaster weather here to stay for a while longer? We’ll just have to wait and see and hope for the best.
Gay Street Gallery’s exhibition
Gay Street Gallery’s newest exhibition opens Saturday, March 12, with a reception with artists from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Beverages and refreshments will be served.
Featured at the Washington gallery will be paintings by Joe de Feo, who is originally from New York and a graduate of Yale University. He has been painting for more than 25 years and now lives and works in Washington, D.C. Some of Joe’s vibrant paintings are representational, others are abstract. Interests that inform his work include biology, chemistry, math, old masters, abstract expressionism, horror movies, puzzles, mysteries, and overlooked things. This is Joe's second show at Gay Street Gallery.
Shawn Ireland’s work has been exhibited around the country, including at the Smithsonian Craft Show and the Philadelphia Museum Show. He has been a Resident Artist at Penland School of Crafts, the University of Georgia Study Abroad Program in Cortona, Italy, and at the Scuola Internazionale di Grafica, in Venice, Italy. “I choose to make pots with a foundation in folk tradition,” Shawn explains, “and for me, this involves using a variety of hand processed local clays and glaze materials, single firing in a wood burning kiln, and using a kick wheel. These ingredients promote surprises and keep my craft connected to the natural world.”
Kevin H. Adams, the Gallery's resident artist, unveils new paintings from Virginia and his travels.
Kevin is a member of New York City's Salmagundi Club, the oldest association of artists in the U.S., and also of The Provincetown Art Association and Museum. His work is regularly on display in both venues. His focus when capturing the landscapes he witnesses is on the light and its impact on color as we see it.
Spring forward!
Don’t forget daylight savings time begins at 2 a.m. this Sunday (March 13). It’s almost time to “spring forward” an hour. Also a perfect reminder to do as our fire departments recommend: change the batteries in your smoke detectors.
Women's History Month
The Book Barn is celebrating Women's History Month! A hardback book by any woman author is half price the entire month of March. Choose a book by Mary Higgins Clark, Anne Tyler, Sandra Brown, Kristin Hannah, Amy Tan and many more.
Also, many cookbooks, gardening books, health, animal and art books are available. Stop by on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to browse. All proceeds go to the Rappahannock Public Library.
Ladybug Farm
Signs of spring are around the corner. Flowers are popping their little heads through the dirt. Mike McCormick of Ladybug Mountain Farm on 227 Fodderstack Rd. reports that Daffodils are popping up at his farm.
A wonderful sweet lady, Beverly Sullivan, will be celebrating her birthday on Saturday, March 12. Happy Birthday Beverly!
Birthday wishes also go out to Garrey Curry on March 8; Matthew Settle, who will celebrate his day on March 11; Sam Snead, who celebrates his big day March 13; Kerry “Kiki” McCaslin, daughter of John McCaslin, whose special day is March 16; and Stacy Clark, whose special day is March 19. Other wishes for the month go to my grandson, Jackson Brady Carter Clatterbuck, who will celebrate his birthday on March 22, to a special dear friend Charmaine Lee on March 24. Birthday greetings go out to Debbie Flournoy of Harris Hollow, who will celebrate her birthday on Sunday, March 27; and to my daughter, Christie Estep, who will be celebrating her special day on March 30.
Have a wonderful week.