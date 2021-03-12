Time for flying
Look! Up in the sky! It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s … a kite!
March is traditionally the month for kite flying in my family. Let’s get ready to fly them high.
A wind that’s too strong or too light will make it difficult to fly a kite, but a flag or windsock is handy to help you gauge the breeze. The strong and gusting wind we had last Saturday was not the right kind, for sure.
For most kites, a steady breeze between 5 and 25 mph is best — when it’s just strong enough to shake the leaves and bushes. In the right conditions, you can make your kite dance across the sky by pulling in or letting out the line.
Professionals stand with their backs to the wind, holding the kite with one hand and the reel of string with the other. Be aware of your surroundings and avoid trees, buildings and, of course, vehicle traffic.
Let the wind lift the kite and feed out the line to watch it soar. Make sure to walk in the direction the breeze is coming from as you feed out the line. If the kite won’t climb, you can reduce the bridle angle. To land, reel in the line.
I am looking forward to flying my kite this year with my grandkids. It’s great fun and it’s easy, so grab your kite and join in. The sky is big enough for everyone!
Visitors Center reopening
The Rappahannock Visitors Center on Library Road in Washington is planning to reopen for its 11th year on Saturday, March 20.
The center welcomes tourists and travelers as well as locals and their guests. Staff provide year-round information including maps and recommendations for places to eat, shop and stay the night. The Visitors Center will be open on Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., until December. The phone number is 540-675-3153.
Businesses of Rappahannock is excited to see the Visitor Center reopen in anticipation of the upcoming spring tourism season. They would like to thank the Visitors Center staff for their dedication to our local businesses, as the center is often the first stop for Rappahannock County tourists. They also want to acknowledge Sandra Maskas, who has been a constant and welcoming presence at the center for the past 11 years.
Sympathies
Condolences go out to Lois Alther, Hazel Haines and Shirley Hitt for the death of their brother, Charles Davis Hawkins. Charlie, 73, passed away at his home in Castleton on Monday, March 1.
Charlie was the most hardworking man. He got his first job at the age of 7 and was paid a nickel a day. A farmer with an internal alarm clock, Charlie started his day with the sun. He wouldn’t have it any other way! He loved being on his farm.
A funeral service was held on Monday, March 8, at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, Culpeper with Pastor Kelsey Villines officiating. Afterwards, Charlie was laid to rest at the Hawkins family cemetery in Castleton.
My deepest condolences to Lois and her family. Lois and I worked together at the Aileen plant for years — a true friend indeed.
CCLC news
Ashley Poling, one of the fantastic preschool teachers at the Childcare and Learning Center, gave birth to her second son on March 4. Lorenzo Mark Mederos was welcomed into the world by his father Mark and his big brother Brooks, who is attending the Two’s class at CCLC.
Ashley's pre-kindergarten Clubhouse class watched and learned about the development of babies as he grew inside. Ashley and fellow teacher Connie Smoot incorporated the baby into their lesson plans using different fruits to explain how big Lorenzo was growing each month. The kids even listened to his heartbeat, which was really exciting!
Spring forward
Don’t forget daylight saving time begins at 2 a.m. this Sunday, March 14. “Spring forward” an hour. I’m looking forward to those longer days! Don’t forget to change those batteries in the smoke alarms throughout the house.
Enjoy the warm days ahead and have a wonderful week.
